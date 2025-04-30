Microsoft is updating the Copilot app with an introductory tutorial for newbies

Powerful new tools are only useful if people know what they can do and how to get them to do those things. For what feels like an eternity, Microsoft has been pushing Copilot as the greatest addition to Windows since... well, since Cortana it probably thinks.

For tech heads who have kept up with the latest news and developments, it’s easy to know what Copilot is, what it is about, and what it can do. But Microsoft realizes that not every Windows user is a tech head and is adding a guided tour to the app.

Designed with the uninitiated in mind, Microsoft has added a whistlestop tour to the Copilot app in preview builds.

The guide was spotted by PhantomOfEarth who shared screenshots on X. It is clear from what is shown here that the tour is not particularly in-depth, but it provides essential information about using prompts, how to allow Copilot to use files and more:

The Copilot app on Windows is getting a guided tour to help new users get started with it. pic.twitter.com/4BRqQiPAWl — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) April 28, 2025

That Microsoft is pushing its latest creation by providing instructions for using it is not surprising -- but it is a little surprising that this did not happen sooner. It could be a sign that Microsoft is now of the opinion that Copilot is ready for more people to embrace it -- or perhaps that the company is desperate for this to happen.

