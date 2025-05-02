Someone tried to activate every version of Microsoft Windows using ChatGPT -- Here's what happened

No Comments

You’ve possibly seen people online try to use ChatGPT to generate valid product keys for paid software, including different versions of Microsoft Windows.

YouTuber Gameboy Hub set out to test how successful ChatGPT is at generating, or sourcing, product keys to activate various versions of Microsoft Windows -- starting from Windows 95 and working up to Windows 7 (from where, in theory, it could be possible to upgrade to Windows 10 and Windows 11).

As expected, ChatGPT -- especially the free, logged-out version -- has built-in safeguards to prevent software piracy. When directly asked for license keys, it typically refused. Gameboy Hub explored several workarounds and prompt engineering techniques to bypass these guardrails, including using the paid version of ChatGPT when the free version didn’t produce usable results.

For older operating systems like Windows 95, 98, and ME -- where keys follow relatively simple formats and activation servers are long gone -- ChatGPT produced product keys that worked. Things got trickier as the versions progressed, however, which should come as no surprise.

Gameboy Hub makes it clear he doesn't condone piracy in any way and his video doesn’t show the actual working keys that ChatCPT furnished him with. It's more of a fascinating look at how AI interacts with legacy systems, and what happens when old-school software meets modern AI.

The full results, along with Gameboy Hub’s commentary and testing process, can be seen in the video below. It’s a strange blend of nostalgia, curiosity, and modern tech, and it raises some interesting questions about the capabilities and limits of today’s AI tools.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Grand Theft Auto VI delayed and some gamers seem genuinely distraught

Someone tried to activate every version of Microsoft Windows using ChatGPT -- Here's what happened

The new path to CTO: When every job is a tech job

Mid-market business and IT leaders disagree on AI opportunities

Best Windows apps this week

Ransomware attacks against government agencies on the rise

Combating misinformation with AI document management [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

17 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

12 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.