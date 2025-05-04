Spotify breaks out of Apple’s payment system stranglehold following court ruling

Moving incredibly quickly after a court ruled that Apple was in “willful violation” of an injunction that ordered it to allow out-of-app purchases, Spotify has updated its app with new payment options. Developers have long been frustrated by Apple’s requirement for purchases and subscriptions to be paid for via the App Store, and Spotify is the first to take advantage of the latest ruling.

The music streaming service submitted an app update to Apple which allows users to start a Spotify subscription or change plans within the app, change plans easily, and avoid Apple’s payment system. Apple has accepted the update, so users in the US now have more flexibility.

Announcing the latest version of the app, Spotify says in blog post: “In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify’s U.S. app update. After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers”.

It goes on to say:

We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience. There is more work to do, but today represents a significant milestone for developers and entrepreneurs everywhere who want to build and compete on a more level playing field. It’s the opening act of a new era, and we could not be more ready for the show.

Spotify highlights just what this means for users in the US:

Can finally see how much something costs in our app, including pricing details on subscriptions and information about promotions that will save money;

Can click a link to purchase the subscription of choice, upgrading from a Free account to one of our Premium plans;

Can seamlessly click the link and easily change Premium subscriptions from Individual to a Student, Duo, or Family plan;

Can use other payment options beyond just Apple’s payment system—we provide a wider range of options on our website; and

Going forward, this opens the door to other seamless buying opportunities that will directly benefit creators (think easy-to-purchase audiobooks)

Lower prices will be welcomed, but Spotify users outside of the US are likely to be frustrated that they still have the same limitations in place in terms of being locked to Apple. Spotify feels this frustration too, saying that it hopes that the removal of anticompetitive barriers need to extend to “every corner of the world”, not just the US.