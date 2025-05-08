Lenovo Legion 9i 18-inch laptop with RTX 5090 and glasses free 3D display is designed for gamers and creators

At its Tech World event in Shanghai today, Lenovo officially unveiled one of the most impressive laptops I’ve ever seen. You see, the new Legion 9i (18”, 10) isn’t just for playing the latest video games -- it’s designed to help developers create them too. And yes, it’s also quite beautiful.

The 18-inch display here is absolutely massive, and it comes in two versions. The 2D model pushes a stunning 3840x2400 resolution at 240Hz with a 3ms response time. It’s bright at 540 nits, supports Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and is certified by both TÜV Rheinland and VESA DisplayHDR 400.

But the real head-turner is the optional 3D version. It switches from 4K 2D to 2K 3D, offering an immersive, glasses-free 3D experience using a combination of eye-tracking and a lenticular lens. You can hit up to 440Hz at Full HD, making it ideal for both gameplay and 3D modeling work.

Inside, the Legion 9i is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU. That GPU includes 24GB of GDDR7 memory and runs at up to 175W. Combined with the CPU, Lenovo is promising up to 280W of raw performance!

Memory is equally impressive -- up to 192GB of DDR5 at 4000MT/s across four slots. And for storage, there’s room for four NVMe drives: three PCIe Gen 4 and one PCIe Gen 5. Altogether, you’re looking at a laptop capable of holding up to 8TB of SSD storage!

Cooling all that hardware is no easy task, but Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront Vapor system is designed to handle it. It includes vapor and hyper chambers, four fans, and even dedicated cooling for the Wi-Fi card and RAM. Even under extreme load, Lenovo claims the laptop stays quiet -- under 48dB in Performance Mode.

Performance aside, this laptop is downright beautiful aesthetically. The lid is made from eight layers of forged carbon fiber, with each one uniquely hand-crafted. This material is lighter than aluminum and adds a premium feel.

Audio is quite nice too. A six-speaker setup includes dual woofers and tweeters, powered by a smart amp and Nahimic Audio. Lenovo also includes software to sync RGB lighting with in-game audio and visuals.

Connectivity does not disappoint either. There are two Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, and multiple USB ports. Wi-Fi 7 is on board, along with Bluetooth 5.4 and an RJ45 Ethernet jack.

Gamers should appreciate the per-key RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting and swappable WASD keycaps. The 5MP webcam has an e-shutter, and the 3D version even bumps the aperture down to F1.6 for brighter image capture.

Battery life comes from a 99.99WHr cell, and there’s a massive 400W power adapter included. And yes, this hardcore machine is technically portable -- but just barely. It weighs under 7.72 pounds and measures about an inch thick.

The Legion 9i will launch first in China and is expected to hit North America this fall. No word yet on pricing,sadly, but with specifications like these, it definitely won’t come cheap. What we do know, however, is Lenovo provide three months of PC Game Pass and support for its CO2 Offset Service.