Linux Mint 22.2 and LMDE 7 codenames revealed

No Comments

The Linux Mint team has just announced the official codenames for its next two operating system releases. The upcoming version of Linux Mint based on Ubuntu will be called “Zara,” while the new Debian-based LMDE release will go by the name “Gigi.”

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will build off the recently released Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, bringing with it updated packages, a polished Cinnamon desktop, and the familiar focus on usability. LMDE 7 “Gigi,” on the other hand, stays rooted in Debian and gives users an alternative that skips the Ubuntu base entirely.

ALSO READ: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

This sort of naming news might seem small on the surface, but for longtime fans of the project, it’s a sign that things are progressing behind the scenes. Mint has always followed an alphabetical naming scheme using women’s first names, and these latest picks stay true to that tradition.

There’s no firm release date for either version just yet, but names usually come when development has moved into the later stages. That means we’ll probably start seeing beta builds and deeper changelogs in the near future.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint 22.2 and LMDE 7 codenames revealed

Forget CCleaner -- BleachBit 5.0 is here to remove junk, broken files and bloat from Windows 10/11 and Linux

Enterprises rush to adopt AI but struggle to measure its value

New edge appliances allow organizations to deploy AI securely

Lenovo Legion 9i 18-inch laptop with RTX 5090 and glasses free 3D display is designed for gamers and creators

Majority of cyber insurance ransomware claims are due to BEC

Google Maps can now use your screenshots to help you plan trips thanks to Gemini AI

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

12 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

12 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.