Linux Mint 22.2 and LMDE 7 codenames revealed

The Linux Mint team has just announced the official codenames for its next two operating system releases. The upcoming version of Linux Mint based on Ubuntu will be called “Zara,” while the new Debian-based LMDE release will go by the name “Gigi.”

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will build off the recently released Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, bringing with it updated packages, a polished Cinnamon desktop, and the familiar focus on usability. LMDE 7 “Gigi,” on the other hand, stays rooted in Debian and gives users an alternative that skips the Ubuntu base entirely.

This sort of naming news might seem small on the surface, but for longtime fans of the project, it’s a sign that things are progressing behind the scenes. Mint has always followed an alphabetical naming scheme using women’s first names, and these latest picks stay true to that tradition.

There’s no firm release date for either version just yet, but names usually come when development has moved into the later stages. That means we’ll probably start seeing beta builds and deeper changelogs in the near future.