TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G comes to Verizon and Total Wireless for just $99

TCL is back again with yet another affordable Android device, and this one will make your eyes thank you. The 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G is now officially available through Verizon and Total Wireless, giving more people access to what TCL is calling its most eye-comfortable smartphone yet. If the name sounds familiar, it technically launched already -- on Boost Mobile back in April.

This isn’t your typical budget phone. TCL has loaded it with a 6.8-inch FHD+ NXTPAPER 3.0 screen that cuts down on glare and blocks up to 61 percent of harmful blue light. What makes it stand out, though, is that it still keeps the colors punchy and the screen crisp. For folks who binge videos or spend hours reading, this phone aims to be easier on the eyes without going full e-ink.

You’re also getting a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, which makes swiping and scrolling feel smoother than what you’d expect at this price. Under the hood, there’s 6GB of physical RAM and another 6GB of virtual RAM to help keep things moving, paired with 128GB of storage.

Camera-wise, TCL packed in a 50MP AI-powered triple rear shooter, while the front-facing 32MP cam should more than handle your selfies and video chats. Toss in a big 5010mAh battery, face unlock, NFC, dual DTS speakers, and a fingerprint reader on the side, and you’re looking at a surprisingly capable package for under $100.

At just $99.99, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G isn’t just another budget phone. Now available on Verizon, Total Wireless, and Boost Mobile, it’s hard to argue with the value here -- especially if you’re tired of phones that cost as much as rent.

