Why using AI as a replacement for junior developer talent is a mistake [Q&A]

By 2026 it's estimated the IT skills shortage will affect nine out of 10 organizations, an issue that will only be exacerbated by the growing 'silver tsunami' of seasoned professionals retiring from the industry.

This shortage presents a challenge to almost every organization, especially as IT professionals are being asked to usher their company into the digital age and incorporate new technology into existing workflows.

With this looming loss of IT expertise, companies have begun to leverage artificial intelligence in an effort to fill talent gaps, especially for more junior positions. We spoke to Hadi Chami, director of solution engineering at Apryse, who believes over reliance on this technology in developer roles is a mistake.

BN: Why is using AI to replace junior developers a problem?

HC: Turning to AI has presented new challenges as some organizations move to replace roles typically filled by junior talent with the technology.

While this may seem like a short-term fix to maximizing productivity and keeping costs low, over-reliance on AI runs the risk of it becoming a bandaid for a much larger issue. While it may provide the much needed support in the moment by taking over time-consuming, repetitive tasks, this approach will never truly solve the skills gap. Instead, investing in the development of these individuals and using AI as a tool to help them upskill, rather than be replaced, will enable organizations to reap the long-term benefits of a seasoned workforce.

BN: How can businesses build a strong foundation of junior talent?

HC: Rather than overlooking junior talent and simply giving seasoned developers AI systems to integrate into their workload, organizations can set themselves up for future success by upskilling junior developers and providing them the opportunity to learn the skills that more seasoned developers already possess.

The need for skilled programmers is always going to exist, regardless of how much AI advances. In fact, as development teams increasingly embrace technology as an integral part of their day-to-day processes, AI literacy will become a core component of a developer's skillset.

With a tight talent market, the best way to enhance the workforce you have is by investing in their professional development, teaching them the skills they need to grow.

A structured approach to skill development is crucial. Junior developers should start with lower-value tasks that help them build technical proficiency and confidence in a controlled environment. From there, they should begin shadowing senior engineers as they work on more complex projects, allowing them to absorb best practices, workflows, and problem-solving approaches in real time.

Once they've gained enough familiarity, the process should be reversed -- senior engineers shadow junior developers as they take on increasingly complex tasks, offering guidance and corrections when necessary. This approach provides a safety net while ensuring that junior talent is being challenged appropriately, setting them up for long-term success rather than overwhelming them too soon.

By implementing a structured ramp-up process and leveraging the experience of seasoned professionals, organizations can create a sustainable talent pipeline that continuously develops strong, capable engineers.

BN: Can AI be used to complement talent growth?

HC: While AI shouldn't be leaned on to fully take over large-scale projects, it's still a strong method to support teams of all sizes. For smaller teams, they can automate time-consuming tasks, like scanning for vulnerabilities, to accomplish more with less resources. For larger teams, AI is a handy resource to automate testing and analysis processes or to enable faster development cycles. AI can also take over routine, repetitive tasks for all developers who encounter it in their day to day work. This could look like streamlining the coding process or troubleshooting issues.

All developers should learn how to collaborate with AI and distinguish between what tasks these solutions should take on and which ones require their unique skillsets. This is especially significant for junior developers who can enhance their own productivity and perform at higher levels when they have the opportunity to work alongside AI. Junior talent can leverage the technology to automate basic code generation, or similar projects, freeing up their time and allowing them to focus on new, more complex assignments.

However, teams must be careful not to over-rely on AI as a crutch. While it can speed up processes and reduce repetitive work, an excessive dependence on AI can hinder critical thinking and problem-solving skills, particularly for junior developers who are still building their technical foundation. If AI becomes a default solution for every challenge, developers may lose the ability to diagnose issues, optimize performance, or innovate beyond AI-generated suggestions. Instead of replacing human expertise, AI should be viewed as a tool that enhances skill development while ensuring that core engineering competencies remain intact.

When developers can focus on higher-priority tasks, they’re able to quickly develop new skills, rather than being weighed down with repetitive projects. AI is an asset that, when used appropriately, can help teams grow stronger together.

BN: Where do you see AI's role in development in the next few years?

HC: In today's world, it's easy to favor seasoned professionals for large-scale projects and lean on AI to handle the rest. While AI will continue to be a valuable tool, humans will always be the most important asset in any organization. A strong, sustainable workforce requires a balance -- leveraging AI for efficiency, experienced professionals for expertise, and junior talent for growth and continuity.

However, organizations must recognize that every skilled professional starts somewhere. Over reliance on AI at the expense of junior talent will only widen the skills gap in the long run, leaving teams without the next generation of experienced engineers. Rather than using AI as a replacement, companies should invest in structured mentorship and skill development, ensuring junior talent is given the right opportunities to grow.

By fostering a culture that prioritizes learning, mentorship, and thoughtful AI adoption, organizations can build teams that are not only productive today but well-prepared for the future.

Image credit: Retrosesos/Dreamstime.com