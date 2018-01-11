The Linux Foundation launches 'Administering Linux on Azure' training course

Linux is very much mainstream nowadays. What was once viewed as a hobby and niche project, is transforming the world. Many of the world's servers are running Linux-based operating systems. Hell, the most popular mobile operating system on the planet, Android, is Linux-based. Even closed-source champion Microsoft is embracing Linux by integrating it into Windows 10 and offering it on its Azure platform.

Please know, Linux will only get more popular; gaining more knowledge about it is vital for your career in information technology. If you want to further your education, The Linux Foundation has your back. You see, the organization is launching a new training course called "Administering Linux on Azure."

ALSO READ: Spotify now available as a Snap for Linux

"The course starts with an introduction to Linux and Azure, after which students will learn more about advanced Linux features and how they are managed in an Azure environment. Next, the course goes into information about managing containers, either in Linux or with the open source container technology that is integrated in Azure. After that, LFS205 covers how to deploy virtual machines in Azure, discussing different deployment scenarios. Once the VMs are available in Azure, students will need to know how to manage them in an efficient way, which is covered next. The last part of this course teaches how to troubleshoot Linux in Azure, and to monitor Linux in Azure using different open source tools," says The Linux Foundation.

ALSO READ: Get 'Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line' ($32 value) FREE for a limited time

Clyde Seepersad, Linux Foundation General Manager for Training and Certification, explains "As shown by The Linux Foundation and Dice’s Open Source Jobs Report, cloud computing skills are by far the most in demand by employers. This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, as the world today is run in the cloud. Azure is one of the most popular public clouds, and a huge portion of its instances run on Linux. That’s why we feel this new course is essential to give Azure professionals the Linux skills they need, give Linux professionals the Azure skills they need, and train new professionals to ensure industry has the talent it needs to meet the growing demand for Linux on Azure."

ALSO READ: Dell releases Ubuntu Linux-based XPS 13 Developer Edition (9370) laptop

The Linux Foundation shares the LFS205 course outline below.

Chapter 1. Getting Started: Linux and Azure Essentials First Steps in the Azure Cloud Environment

Linux Virtual Machines: Deploying a Linux Instance

Linux and Open Source Fundamentals

Working with Shells: The Command Line Interface

Users, Groups, and Permissions

Configuring sudo: Running Commands as a Specific User

Software Management: Package Managers

Git: Version Management and More Chapter 2. System Administration: Advanced Linux Administration Storage: Identifying and Managing Storage

Linux Networking: Identifying Your Network Configuration

Systemd: Modern Init Implementation

Logging: systemd-journald, syslog, and Others

AD Integration: Using Active Directory in Linux

Mandatory Access Control: AppArmor and SELinux Chapter 3. Containers: Working with Containers in Linux Why Do I Need Containers?

Understanding Container Ingredients: The Building Blocks of Containers

Docker and Other Container Technologies: Working with Containers in Linux

Creating and Running Docker Containers

Docker Networking

Container Orchestration

Working with Docker on Azure Chapter 4. Linux Deployment Options Azure Resource Manager

Creating VM Images - How to Build Your Own Custom VM

Azure Virtual Machine Agent - VM Interactions with the Azure Environment

Azure Virtual Machine Extensions - Post-Deployment Configuration and Automation Chapter 5. Automation and Orchestration Understanding DevOps and Automation

Using Cloud-init

Using Ansible

Using Salt

Using Puppet

Using Chef Chapter 6. Monitoring and Troubleshooting Troubleshooting Linux

Introduction to Nagios

Introduction to Zabbix

Monitoring and Troubleshooting in Azure

ALSO READ: Tails 3.4 privacy-focused Linux distro now available with Meltdown and Spectre fixes

This "Administering Linux on Azure" online course is not free -- quality comes at a cost, folks. With that said, it is very reasonably priced. For a mere $299, you can not only gain new knowledge, but bolster your resume too. The ability to complete such an important training course should look wonderful to potential employers.

Ready to sign up? You can enroll here.

Photo credit: Julien Tromeur / Shutterstock