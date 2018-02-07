Cortana comes to iPad with faster loading than iPhone version

No Comments

Cortana for iPad

After something of a delay -- two years, no less -- Microsoft has finally ported Cortana from the iPhone to the iPad.

The company has not made a great deal of noise about the updated app, but its digital assistant has now been optimized for use on Apple devices with larger screens. The restrictions of iOS still mean that Cortana cannot compete directly with Siri, as it is only possible to access the assistant's tools once it has been launched.

See also:

While the arrival of the assistant is good news for iPad users, the fact that it cannot be called up when the tablet is locked is something of an annoyance. If you can live with this limitation, however, Cortana can be used to check the news, perform web searches and set reminders.

The changelog for the updated app is hardly a listing of War and Peace proportions, limiting itself to the following:

Happy Valentine's Day! We wish you a great 2018 with Cortana, your smart digital assistant.

What's new:

Introducing a brand-new Cortana for iPad design. Enjoy an exclusive layout and interface for your iPad.

Cortana now launches 20% faster! Enjoy a lightning-fast experience.

You can download Cortana from the App Store free of charge.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies' ($14 value) FREE for a limited time

Hotspot Shield flaw could reveal the location of VPN users

Cortana comes to iPad with faster loading than iPhone version

Public cloud services like Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive fail to protect against zero-day malware

Crypto market rebounds after massive crash -- Bitcoin recovers above $8,000

Opera 51 unveils better Windows performance, host of functional tweaks

IT leaders struggle to deliver cost transparency

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's aggressive Get Windows 10 (GWX) app slapped by Finnish authorities

120 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 10 support and makes Office 2019 a Windows 10 exclusive

112 Comments

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7

102 Comments

Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 S as a standalone product in favor of S Mode

101 Comments

Microsoft's Core m3 Surface Laptop costs just $799

73 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.