How to upgrade your PC to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now

The latest feature update for Windows 10 is available to users now. But while Microsoft might have started the process today, it will likely be quite a while before you’ll be offered it. Only newer PCs will get it at first, and it might take weeks, or months, before it reaches your system.

The good news is, if you’re willing to take a bit of risk, you can start the upgrade immediately.

To install the April 2018 Update, all you have to do is go here, and click on the Update now button.

A small upgrade file will download. Launch it, and the program will check your PC, and should report back that your system is not "currently running the latest and most secure version of Windows 10."

To begin the upgrade process, click the Update Now button. It will check to make sure your device is compatible, and fetch the update. You can minimize the window, and keep working while the upgrade is prepared.

You can also cancel at this point if you change your mind and decide you want to wait.

