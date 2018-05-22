WWDC could see the arrival of a new Siri voice and a new HomePod

No Comments

Siri icon

It's only a couple of week until Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, and it's looking as though we could be getting a new voice for Siri -- and possibly a new HomePod.

This is not just idle speculation or the usual industry rumor mill working overtime -- this time around it is Siri itself providing the clues. Ask Siri what to expect from WWDC next month, and the digital assistant starts to drop hints.

See also:

Fire up Siri and say "tell me about WWDC", and you should find that you get an interesting response. "La la la, Siri is getting a brand new voice!" comes the digital assistant's reply. There's no further information given, but as Siri currently has a very small selection of voices, a little more choice is certainly welcome.

Probe a little further and ask of Siri: "What can you tell me about the Worldwide Developer Conference?" You'll get another intriguing reply, this time hinting at new hardware.

Sire replies: "I'm gonna have a shiny new home! Well, not really shiny, more meshy and matte..."

Sound like a new HomePod to you? With the current model priced out of many people's budget, a lower cost addition to the range would go down very well. We'll just have to wait a couple of weeks to find out for sure what Apple has up its sleeve.

Image credit: FOXARTBOX / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Comcast website leaks details of Xfinity users -- including router passwords

WWDC could see the arrival of a new Siri voice and a new HomePod

Red Hat responds to Speculative Store Bypass and helps explain Variant 4 chip vulnerability

Spectre and Meltdown variant 4: Microsoft, Google and Intel reveal new Speculative Store Bypass chip vulnerability

LG K30 is the latest Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone

Google Maps for Apple iPhone gets new vehicle icons for some reason

Workplace challenges for enterprise wearables: Anatomy and fashion

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft blocks the rollout of Windows 10 April 2018 Update to computers with problematic Intel SSDs

188 Comments

How to watch the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding online for free

48 Comments

YouTube TV keeps getting better -- adds 'The Young Turks' and 'Tastemade' channels

42 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17672 to the Fast ring

30 Comments

Microsoft is said to be working on a cheap Surface tablet to compete with the iPad

26 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.