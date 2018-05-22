WWDC could see the arrival of a new Siri voice and a new HomePod
It's only a couple of week until Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, and it's looking as though we could be getting a new voice for Siri -- and possibly a new HomePod.
This is not just idle speculation or the usual industry rumor mill working overtime -- this time around it is Siri itself providing the clues. Ask Siri what to expect from WWDC next month, and the digital assistant starts to drop hints.
Fire up Siri and say "tell me about WWDC", and you should find that you get an interesting response. "La la la, Siri is getting a brand new voice!" comes the digital assistant's reply. There's no further information given, but as Siri currently has a very small selection of voices, a little more choice is certainly welcome.
Probe a little further and ask of Siri: "What can you tell me about the Worldwide Developer Conference?" You'll get another intriguing reply, this time hinting at new hardware.
Sire replies: "I'm gonna have a shiny new home! Well, not really shiny, more meshy and matte..."
Sound like a new HomePod to you? With the current model priced out of many people's budget, a lower cost addition to the range would go down very well. We'll just have to wait a couple of weeks to find out for sure what Apple has up its sleeve.
Image credit: FOXARTBOX / Shutterstock