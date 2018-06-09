Adblock Plus blocks social media tracking in Chrome and Firefox

No Comments

Adblock Plus blocks Facebook tracking

There has been a lot of talk recently about Facebook tracking users (and non-users) as they browse the internet. Ever a proponent of user empowerment, Adblock Plus has unveiled new features that make it possible to block tracking through social media buttons.

The company notes that Apple promised at WWDC to block social tracking, but with Adblock Plus this feature is available right now, regardless of whether you're an Apple customer. The only limitation is that you need to be using either Chrome or Firefox as your web browser.

See also:

In a blog post about the new feature, Adblock Plus says: "So what's the big issue with social media tracking, and why are Apple and Adblock Plus so gung-ho about blocking it? Well, like buttons, share buttons and comment fields placed on websites allow social media companies to track you whether you click on them or not, and even if you are not logged into a social network."

An explanatory video sheds some light on the problems social media buttons pose:

If you like the idea of block tracking by the likes of Facebook, you'll need to have Adblock Plus installed. You can then click this link to open the settings for the extension and add the Fanboy's Social Blocking List.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Adblock Plus blocks social media tracking in Chrome and Firefox

Windows 10 April 2018 Update breaks SMBv1

The Linux Foundation officially endorses Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub

WizFile 2.0 makes searching any hard drive quick and easy -- also adds targeted search support

Apple launches Beats Pop Collection

#BetaNews20 Giveaway: HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch, and mobile

Apple adopts a 'cautious approach' and cuts iPhone parts orders by 20 percent

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17686

95 Comments

Would this foldable Surface Phone running Windows 10 make you switch from Android or iPhone?

65 Comments

Microsoft could be on the verge of buying GitHub

36 Comments

Apple introduces macOS Mojave with Dark Mode, desktop Stacks and more

29 Comments

Apple reveals performance-focused iOS 12 for a massive range of iPhones and iPads

23 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.