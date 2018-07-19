Sony unveils Limited Edition Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle

Back in May, Sony launched a drop-dead gorgeous special edition PlayStation 4. Called "Days of Play," it featured a beautiful blue body, which was emblazoned with gold PlayStation button labels. I was quite smitten with the design, but there was one huge problem -- it wasn't a PS4 Pro. In other words, the special design was wasted on a console that wasn't Sony's most powerful.

Today, Sony unveils a new limited edition console that puts the aforementioned "Days of Play" variant to shame. And yes, this time it is a PS4 Pro! The "Limited Edition Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle," as it is called, features a PS4 Pro with a red body and massive white Spider-Man logo on the top. The "Amazing Red" color, which Sony is calling it, is also on the DualShock 4 wireless controller. Rounding out the bundle is the "Marvel’s Spider-Man" video game disc.

"This special bundle includes a fully customized Amazing Red 1TB PS4 Pro console featuring the iconic Marvel’s Spider-Man spider, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man game on Blu-ray disc, and digital content. This limited edition bundle will be available across the U.S. and Canada for $399.99 USD (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD (MSRP)," says Mary Yee Vice President, PlayStation Marketing, SIEA.

Yee further says, "On PS4 Pro, 4K TV owners can experience Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2160p dynamic 4K resolution achieved through temporal injection that showcases intricate details of the architecture of Marvel’s New York and detailed Marvel characters. HD TV owners will benefit from the game’s built-in supersampling with increased image clarity and detail. Meanwhile, if your TV supports high-dynamic range (HDR), you’ll experience vibrant special effects like Mister Negative’s negative powers, and brilliant lighting across a picturesque Manhattan.

If you want to pre-order this special PS4 Pro, you can do so on Amazon here. Keep in mind, you won't receive the console until September 7, 2018 -- its official launch date. If you definitely want one, I suggest ordering it ASAP, as these will probably prove to be very popular.