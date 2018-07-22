How to edit tweets with Covfefe so you don't embarrass yourself on Twitter

Twitter: you either love it or hate it. Even if you're a Twitter lover, there's probably plenty you dislike about it! People have complained about tweets being too short, and Twitter fixed this. People complained about not being verified, and Twitter (temporarily, at least) opened up verification to everyone. People have complained about not being about to edit tweets -- and Twitter has done nothing about it.

But that's not to say someone hasn't been working on a solution. Using a new Chrome extension, you can effectively gain the ability to edit your tweets and save yourself the embarrassment of a typo in your timeline.

The amusingly-named Covfefe extension earned its moniker from one of Donald Trump's now-famous tweets, and it brings a much-sought-after editing option to Twitter. Well, sort of, anyway.

As noted by Lifehacker, what Covfefe actually does is introduce a slight delay before your tweets are actually posted. This should mean that you have chance to spot any typos or other mistakes you may have made, and you have a 15-second window in which to make any necessary changes. It's not a perfect solution by any means -- it's little different to taking a little extra time to proof-read before posting -- but it's a step in the right direction.

The developer of Covfefe says:

@jack wouldn't build it, so I did.

The extension is only available for Chrome at the moment, and you can download it from the Chrome Web Store. Once installed, click the toolbar button and log into your Twitter account to authorize the app. With this done, you'll now have access to a new edit option which could save you a red face if you catch a tweet within 15 seconds. It is also possible to "edit" older tweets with the extension, but this really just deletes the original tweet and posts a new, correctly spelled one -- which messes up retweets and favoriting.

Covfefe is not perfect, but until Twitter comes up with a better solution, it's the best we have for now.

Image credit: kenchiro168 / Shutterstock