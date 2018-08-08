Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17733 with Dark Theme for File Explorer

We’re edging closer to the launch of the next big Windows 10 feature update, codenamed Redstone 5, and Microsoft is hard at work tidying things up, and rolling out new builds for Insiders to test.

The latest build to hit the Fast ring is Build 17733, which -- among other changes -- delivers the Dark Theme for File Explorer that was begun in Build 17666.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Microsoft is currently taking XAML shadows offline for the moment while it works on addressing some issues. Acrylic has been removed from some popup controls too. They will be back in a future flight.

Fixed an issue from recently flights where the touch keyboard might become invisible on the screen.

Fixed an issue in recent flights where components of a notification with a progress bar (like the one when using nearby sharing) might flash every time the progress bar updated.

Fixed an issue where on certain devices if you reset your device and chose to keep files, after logging back into Windows the Sound Settings page would be unresponsive.

Fixed the issue where the High Contrast drop-down flashed when the values were changed.

Improvements and fixes for Narrator

Fixed the issue where Narrator couldn’t access all the emoji in the Touch Keyboard’s emoji panel.

Fixed the issue where Narrator didn’t say "selected" after image was selected using the keyboard.

Fixed the issue where Touch Narrator’s focus remained on the word even after deselecting it.

Fixed the issue where the Narrator key got sticky when using the Mouse Mode command.

Fixed the issue where Narrator’s Command Restore Default dialog was not read by Narrator.

Fixed the issue where Narrator’s copy and paste feature would say "selection removed" but the selection remained.

Fixed the issue where Narrator automatic dialog read the Command key Assignment dialog twice.

Improved the Narrator experience when moving by character and announcing phonetic pronunciations.

Fixed the issue where Narrator focus and keyboard focus got out of sync after navigating TreeView controls.

Fixed the issue where Narrator misread the Calculator app’s display on focus for values over 100.

Fixed the issue where when launching Narrator QuickStart using the link in Narrator Settings, the Narrator icon would appear in the taskbar.

Fixed the issue where Narrator couldn’t read the label of the Word document recovery dialog.

Fixed the issue so Narrator can now navigate the New Notepad Status Bar contents.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Scan mode navigation didn’t progress after tabbing onto a link.

Fixed the issue where Narrator navigated out of the Microsoft Edge browser window using Scan mode on some web pages.

Fixed the issue where Narrator crashed when Developer Mode was in use and the generated string to display was null.

Fixed the issue where Narrator continuous reading got stuck on a table element in some HTML emails.

