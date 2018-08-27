Report: Apple to launch three iPhones later this year

3 Comments

Apple store sign

Following the success of the iPhone X, the tech world is waiting to see what Apple has up its sleeve next -- and with new devices expected to be announced mid-September, we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out. Now a new report suggests that next month we'll see not just one or two new iPhones... but three.

Citing "people familiar with the matter", Bloomberg says that Apple is set to launch no fewer than three handsets with the full-screen look of the current iPhone X. The trio of phones has been designed to have broader appeal with a wider range of pricing, sources say.

See also:

Anyone hoping for a drop in price is likely to be disappointed -- at least slightly. Apple is said to be looking to continue to raise the average price of its phones, but a wider range of handsets with different feature sets will offer a number of entry points. So what are the three iPhones going to be like?

At the top of the range, says Bloomberg, is a 6.5-inch OLED model which is known internally as the D33. Aside from the size increase, hardware is said to be much the same as current models -- including the glass back and stainless steel edging -- although a faster processor is highly likely. On the software side of things, Bloomberg says that it will be possible to run two apps side-by-side. Also expected is the D32, a 5.8-inch upgraded version of the current iPhone X.

There is also thought to be a cheaper model planned that will retain the look of the iPhone X. Known as the N84, this is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen, but this time it will be just LCD. The use of aluminum instead of stainless steel will also help to keep costs down in this iPhone 8 replacement. As has been the case with previous cheaper iPhones, this handset is said to have numerous color options.

The larger phones will feature dual-SIMs in some regions, but it is not yet known what each of the handsets will be called.

Image credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Report: Apple to launch three iPhones later this year

Creative unveils Sound BlasterX G6 USB DAC for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Shooting at Madden NFL 19 tournament leaves three dead

Apple replaced my butterfly keyboard

Fortnite installer had a serious security flaw that Google just revealed

Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17746 to the Fast ring

Most Commented Stories

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

54 Comments

Would you swap Android or iOS for Windows XP Mobile -- 2018 Edition?

45 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

42 Comments

deepin Linux 15.7 available for download

27 Comments

Apple celebrates America's National Parks

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.