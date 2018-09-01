Apple offers free logic board repairs after defects are found in some iPhone 8 handsets

No Comments

iPhone 8 fingerprint

Although it has been revealed that the iPhone 6 is Apple's most problematic handset, the company has just announced a replacement program for iPhone 8 owners after discovering a logic board issue with "a very small percentage of [...] devices".

Apple says that the problem can result in unexpected restarts, freezes and an inability to turn on a phone. Affected devices were sold between late 2017 and early 2018, and anyone who has one can take advantage of a free repair.

See also:

Apple stresses that the logic board problem only affects the iPhone 8; Plus models and other handsets do not have the issue. The company says that "affected units were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and the US", and says that iPhone owners can check their handset serial number to see if they qualify for the free board replacement.

On a dedicated iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program page, Apple invites iPhone 8 users to enter their serial number for checking, and provides the following instructions for finding it:

  1. Go to Settings > General > About.
  2. Look for your device's serial number, IMEI/MEID, and ICCID.

Repairs can be carried out in an Apple Authorized Service Provider or at an Apple Store. There is also the option of mailing a handset to an Apple Repair Center. Apple warns that while the logic board replacement is free, if a handset has other problems -- such as a cracked screen -- that need to be addressed first, there will be a cost involved.

Image credit: Hadrian / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google is able to track your offline purchase thanks to a secret deal with Mastercard

Apple offers free logic board repairs after defects are found in some iPhone 8 handsets

Google's Two Pixel Problems

Spend Labor Day Weekend installing Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 3 'Cindy'

Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17751... and the watermark has gone!

Kai-Fu Lee's new book says Artificial Intelligence will be Google vs China and will kill half the world's jobs

Microsoft confirms the upcoming Windows 10 Redstone 5 release will be called the October 2018 Update

Most Commented Stories

Epic calls Google 'irresponsible' for exposing Fortnite security flaw

92 Comments

Microsoft Windows task scheduler 0-day outed on Twitter

67 Comments

Microsoft confirms the upcoming Windows 10 Redstone 5 release will be called the October 2018 Update

64 Comments

Google denies bias after Trump launches accusatory attack on the search giant

52 Comments

CCleaner update offers improved privacy controls, renames elements to stop users freaking out, adds bundleware

45 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.