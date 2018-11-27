Facebook Watch is a disaster... so now it will target an older audience

1 Comment

Angled Facebook logo

Facebook's plan for Facebook Watch to be a viable competitor to YouTube seemed a little unlikely -- to say the least -- and it would seem that the pessimists were right. Facebook Watch has proved to be a dud.

A little over a year after launch, the on-demand video service has gained an audience of just 50 million people. This might initially sound like a large number, but YouTube has -- admittedly over a number of years -- amassed over 1.8 billion users. The problem appears to be that younger audiences are simply not interested in Facebook Watch, so Facebook is now switching the focus of the service to an older market.

See also:

Facebook has increasingly struggled to maintain its holder on a younger audience, and for those who have remained loyal, the social network is not the place to go to watch anything other than short video clips; YouTube has something of a stranglehold here. But it is not just younger viewers that Facebook Watch is failing to attract. There is a knock-on effect that means advertisers are not particularly interested in the platform.

To help combat this, Facebook is now pivoting Facebook Watch to an older audience -- the 30-50 market. As reported by CNBC, the social media giant has been in talks with at least three media companies and is looking to provide content that has a more traditional feel to it. CNBC says:

Facebook has hinted it wants Watch shows aimed at post-college millennials around parenting age and older. One media company said Facebook was asking them for shows hosted by traditional celebrities rather than social media stars. Facebook responded most positively to talent in their 30s through 50s. Facebook has hinted it wants Watch shows aimed at post-college millennials around parenting age and older. One media company said Facebook was asking them for shows hosted by traditional celebrities rather than social media stars. Facebook responded most positively to talent in their 30s through 50s.

The report goes on to say: "Another company said Facebook said it wanted shows for a broad audience, but not focused on anyone who was under the age of 20. Any teen shows need to have adult themes that could attract older viewers. Facebook was also asking for more formats that may be familiar to traditional TV viewers and middle America, like reality and talk shows".

Facebook issued a statement about the matter, saying:

We see Watch and News Feed serving complementary purposes, so it makes sense that video consumption and discovery are happening in both places. People are increasingly coming back to Watch for an intentional, people-centric viewing experience, and we've seen that people view videos for five times longer in Watch compared to in News Feed. Most importantly, people are connecting with friends and other fans around those videos on Watch in a way they don't on other platforms.

Image credit: In Green / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Dell resets customer passwords following cyberattack on its website

Google Translate on the web gets improved looks and functionality

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18290, with Start menu improvements

Jay-Z's struggling TIDAL comes to Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store

Your iPhone is worth more than it used to be

Apple iCloud working once again in Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Botnets disrupted in major anti-fraud operation

Most Commented Stories

This Thanksgiving be thankful if you haven't updated to Windows 10 1809

93 Comments

Windows 10 1809 fiasco continues -- October 2018 Update also breaks Windows Media Player

38 Comments

My Google Store customer service nightmare goes from bad to worse

30 Comments

Microsoft market capitalization (briefly) tops Apple (again)

16 Comments

Happy Thanksgiving! I'm thankful for cutting the cord

13 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.