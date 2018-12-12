Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) -- bigger, faster, and better battery life

Samsung is mostly known for its wildly popular Galaxy smartphones, but the massive company produces countless other products too, such as televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators to name a few. And yes, the company makes some rather nice laptops too.

Today, Samsung announces an upcoming refresh of its Notebook 9 Pen convertible notebook. The Windows 10 laptop will still come with a 13-inch screen, but now, it also gets a 15-inch option. If you opt for 15-inch variant, you will be treated to the fairly decent (better than nothing) NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU for faster graphics performance. As the product name implies, a pen is included like before, making these laptops good choices for artists and other creators. Road warriors will be delighted to know the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) battery life is much better at up-to 15 hours! Heck, that battery even gets fast-charging too.

"The Notebook 9 Pen is built with an all-metal and aluminium frame to create a durable, stylish and portable device that can be taken anywhere. Crafted with care and attention to detail, it features an edge-to-edge diamond cut metal finish for a premium look and feel. Even with a full metal body, the Notebook 9 Pen has been designed to be a truly portable device, and can be brought wherever the work day takes you. And it comes in vibrant Ocean Blue that complement its sophisticated design," says Samsung.

The popular manufacturer further says, "For the ultimate entertainment experience, the display offers narrower bezels than its predecessor for a more immersive, full-screen experience, along with vibrant colors and brightness levels artists need to do their best work. Whether you're working with music or taking a break with a movie, experience clear, pristine, studio-quality sound from speakers tuned by AKG. And with new ThunderAmp smart amplifier technology, you can up the volume and enjoy your favorite content without the need for external speakers."

Samsung shares the following specifications. Please note: the company has not provided exact RAM size or storage capacity.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13” Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15” Dimensions 307.9 X 206.2 X 14.9 — 15.9 mm 347.9 X 229.1 X 16.9 mm Weight 2.47lbs 3.44lbs Battery 54Wh 54Wh Material Aluminium Aluminium OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home LCD 13.3” Full HD 15.0” Full HD CPU Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Graphics Shared NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (2GB) Memory LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Storage PCIe NVMe SSD PCIe NVMe SSD Wireless 802.11 ac wave2 2x2 (GIGA Wi-Fi) 802.11 ac wave2 2x2 (GIGA Wi-Fi) Speakers AKG stereo speakers with ThunderAmp AKG stereo speakers with ThunderAmp Camera HD IR Camera HD IR Camera Security Facial and fingerprint recognition Facial and fingerprint recognition Ports Thunderbolt 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | HP/MIC | UFS & microSD Combo Thunderbolt 3 (2) | USB-C (1) | HP/MIC | UFS & microSD Combo Keyboard Backlit keyboard Backlit keyboard Pen Built in S Pen Built in S Pen

While we don't know exactly when the Samsung Notebook 9 Pen (2019) computers will hit stores, we do have a vague idea -- 2019. Yes, Samsung is only promising next year for availability. Pricing is a mystery as well. With that said, the 2018 variant hit stores in February starting at $1,399 -- it could be fair to expect something similar.