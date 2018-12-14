Phiaton launches CURVE BT 120 NC active noise-canceling Bluetooth earphones

Bluetooth earphones and headphones may not always sound as good as wired variants, but for many consumers, they are good enough. The convenience of not having to have your head tethered to your smartphone or tablet more than makes up for any audio deficiencies. Of course, there are audiophiles out there that will never embrace wireless for music -- that's their prerogative.

There are many such Bluetooth earphones on the market today, including the wildly popular AirPods. Personally, I find the hard plastic design of Apple's offering to be uncomfortable and painful -- I actually bought and returned them. Instead, I opt for earphones that come with multiple sizes of replaceable silicone tips -- this allows you to achieve a more comfortable fit. Today, Phiaton lunches new wireless earphones that come with small, medium, and large tips. Called "CURVE BT 120 NC," they offer active noise canceling. Also cool? You can set them to vibrate for incoming calls and notifications.

"CURVE is equipped with Bluetooth 4.2, providing improved sound quality and extended battery life for up to 8.5 hours of music playing time from only a two-hour charge. Phiaton’s Fast Charge technology delivers one hour of music playing time from just a five-minute charge, and its powerful 12mm dynamic drivers include a double-layered carbon film for balanced, vibrant sound for the perfect music listening experience," says Phiaton

ALSO READ: HyperX 'Cloud MIX' Bluetooth stereo gaming headset is both wired and wireless

The company further says, "The earphones' active noise canceling technology cancels ambient noise by up to 95 percent, and its IPX4 sweat and splash-resistant rating makes it ideal for the gym and outdoor activities. Its lightweight, Memory Flex neckband also provides a comfortable, evenly balanced fit with a sleek, no-slip design for working out. CURVE features full inline controls for convenient, wireless music and calls, and multipoint connection, connecting any two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and tablet."

Phiaton shares specifications below.

High Quality Dynamic Speakers Unit: 12 mm

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Sensitivity: 102 dB/mW

Frequency Range: 20 Hz ~ 20 kHz

Max. Input Power: 40 mW

Communication Network: Bluetooth 4.2

Operating Range: Within 10 m / 33 ft.

Call Time (NC on / off): 5 hrs / 8.5 hrs

Music Play Time (NC on / off): 5 hrs / 8.5 hrs

Standby Time (NC on / off): 12.5 hrs / 290 hrs

Full Charge Time: 2 hrs

Weight: 25 g

If you want to buy the Phiaton CURVE BT 120 NC active noise canceling Bluetooth earphones, you can get them from Amazon here now. Pricing is quite reasonable at $79.99. If you are a fan of choosing between multiple colors (like pink, green, or red), you will probably be disappointed -- it is only offered in black at this time.