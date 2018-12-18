Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS comes to Dell Precision 5530 and 3530 mobile workstations

While many people and companies are jumping on the Linux bandwagon these days, it is important to remember that Dell has long been a proponent of the open source kernel. It has offered Ubuntu on some of its computers -- a gutsy move being such a major Microsoft partner. It may not seem major these days, but when one of the largest makers of Windows computers embraced Linux, it was monumental.

Dell remains a major Windows computer manufacturer, but its commitment to Ubuntu and open source ideology remains. The company has slowly been updating the pre-loaded version of Ubuntu from 16.04 to 18.04, with the XPS 13 (9370) getting the newest LTS variant in July. Now, two more Dell laptops are moving up to 18.04 -- Precision 5530 and 3530 mobile workstations

ALSO READ: System76 Thelio computer is open source, Linux-powered, and made in the USA

"We wanted to end 2018 on a high note. As of Friday, the developer editions of the Precision 5530 and 3530 mobile workstations are now available with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. The Precision 7530 and 7730 mobile workstations, built for even more compute-intensive workloads, will be offered with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS soon," says Barton George, Dell.

ALSO READ: Ubuntu Linux-powered Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 'Developer Edition' laptops finally available

George further says, "2018 has been a particularly busy one for Project Sputnik. The year had barely begun when the 7th generation XPS 13 developer edition debuted. In Spring the 16.04-based Precision xx30 mobile line began rolling out and in mid-summer the XPS 13 was upgraded from 16.04 to 18.04. With today's news we’re closing out the year with an upgrade of the Precision mobile line."

Barton George shares notable specs for each of the 15-inch laptops below.

Dell Precision 5530 mobile workstation developer edition

Available in Platinum Silver or Brushed Onyx, with a 15.6-inch display fit into a 14-inch chassis.

Next-gen graphics up to NVIDIA Quadro P2000.

8th Gen Intel Core and next-generation Xeon processors, including i9 processors

Enhanced 2666MHz memory speeds up to 32GB

Up to 4TB of storage

Thunderbolt 3.0 with x4 PCIe, USB 3.1 and HDMI 2.0 ports

Dell Precision 3530 mobile workstation, developer edition

8th Gen Intel Core and next-generation Xeon processors

Memory speeds up to 2666MHz up to 32GB

PCIe storage capacity up to 2TB

NVIDIA Quadro P600 professional graphics cards with 4GB of memory

Support for 4K video to an external monitor at 60fps via HDMI 2.0

Ports include HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt and VGA

Both mobile workstations can be had with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS immediately. If you would like to buy your own, simply use the below links.