Apple stands by its bent iPad Pro

Earlier this week, we wrote about the growing number of people who have complained that their iPad Pro is bent. This is not something that has developed over time, but a problem that was present out of the box.

Apple responded to complaints by saying that the bend that has been noticed in some iPad Pro chassis was not a defect. Now the company has issued a further statement indicating that it believes the tablet's "unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple's high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing". This is not something an owner of a bent iPad Pro would probably agree with.

The statement comes from none other than Dan Riccio, Apple's vice president of hardware engineering -- someone you would expect and hope to have high, exacting standards. He issued the most detailed response to the matter that Apple has given so far to a MacRumours reader. Craig shared Riccio's statement with the site, which was then published online:

Relative to the issue you referenced regarding the new iPad Pro, its unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple's high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing. We've carefully engineered it and every part of the manufacturing process is precisely measured and controlled. Our current specification for iPad Pro flatness is up to 400 microns which is even tighter than previous generations. This 400 micron variance is less than half a millimeter (or the width of fewer than four sheets of paper at most) and this level of flatness won't change during normal use over the lifetime of the product. Note, these slight variations do not affect the function of the device in any way. Again, thanks for reaching out and I hope the above explanation addresses your concerns.

While Apple is insistent that any bend will not impact on the functionality of an iPad Pro, the spoiled aesthetic rather runs counter to the company's perfectionist image.

Image credit: bergamont / Shutterstock