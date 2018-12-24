Linux 4.20 released in time for Christmas

Giving Linux fans a little Christmas present, Linus Torvalds has announced that version 4.20 of the Linux kernel is now available.

In a post to the Linux Kernel Mailing List, Torvalds said that there was no point in delaying the release of the latest stable version of the kernel just because so many people are taking a break for the holiday season. He says that while there are no known issues with the release, the shortlog is a little longer than he would have liked. However "nothing screams 'oh, that's scary'", he insists.

This is not a major release by any stretch of the imagination. Torvalds says: "most of it is networking (drivers, core networking fixes, bpf). There's a few other non-network driver updates too, and a revert series of some of the x86 inline asm changes that were obviated by upcoming compiler support".

In his posting he also says:

And as part of the "everybody is already taking a break", I can happily report that I already have quite a few early pull requests in my inbox. I encouraged people to get it over and done with, so that people can just relax over the year-end holidays. In fact, I probably won't start pulling for a couple of days, but otherwise let's just try to keep to the normal merge window schedule, even if most people hopefully won't even be back until over the merge window is over.

In a newly-adopted politically correct mode Torvalds signs off his email saying: "Have a Merry Christmas or other holiday of your choice."

You can grab Linux 4.20 from the Linux Kernel Archives.

