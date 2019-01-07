Samsung's affordable 'Notebook Flash' Windows 10 laptop is adorably cute

The 2019 Consumer Electronics Show hasn't officially started yet (it begins tomorrow), but there are already tons of new products being announced in anticipation. Quite frankly, there is too much stuff being unveiled lately, making it not much more than a bunch of noise. Trying to keep up with all the new products is an exercise in frustration -- I wouldn't be mad if CES was canceled forever.

There are so many new Windows 10 laptops this year, for instance, that it can be hard to get excited over them. And yet, one has managed to tickle my fancy. No, it isn't some hardcore gaming machine. It doesn't have a unique form factor or any bells and whistles. Actually, I am attracted by its affordability and cute design. Called "Notebook Flash," it is a basic laptop from Samsung with a textured body, rounded keys (Samsung calls them "typewriter"), and speckled paint-job on the rear. It makes me smile for some reason.

"Accessibility and speed join together with the Samsung Notebook Flash, a laptop with modern features available at an affordable price point. Equipped with cutting-edge Gigabit-Wifi technology, the Samsung Notebook Flash runs at blazing fast speeds whether you’re streaming or just surfing the web. It also lets users log-in instantly with a fingerprint scanner, so you can get to your work immediately and securely, and offers expandable storage (sold separately) with a Universal Flash Storage/MicroSD Memory slot, so you can take all of your files and apps with you on the go," says Samsung.

The Galaxy-maker also says, "Available in charcoal color in the US, the Samsung Notebook Flash combines style and durability, boasting Samsung's sturdy build quality, with a unique textile-patterned chassis, all in a compact 13.3-inch package. With a fun retro design, including a typewriter keyboard, multiple port options to suit a variety of needs, and 10 hour battery life, the Notebook Flash offers users a high-end personalized experience at an accessible rate."

Samsung shares the following specifications.

Processor Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Memory 4GB OS Windows 10 Home Storage 64GB eMMC Wireless 802.11ac 2x2 (Giga) Graphics Internal Power 39Wh Weight 3.02 lbs Dimension 12.69" x 8.64" x 0.67" Ports USB-C x2, USB 3.0 x1, USB 2.0 x1, HDMI x1, 3.5mm, UFS & MicroSD Combo Material Plastic Display 13.3" FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare Camera Web Cam Speaker 1.5W x2 Security Fingerprint Keyboard Typewriter

So, is this laptop going to be a speed demon? No, the processor options are rather anemic, and the 4GB of RAM is nothing to write home about. The screen is not touch, which may disappoint some (I personally don't care). Even worse, it uses eMMC for storage rather than a proper SSD. With all of that said, this should be more than enough power for the average home user -- surfing the web, editing documents, or consuming media should be fine.

If you want to buy this cute little laptop, you can get one starting January 15 from Amazon or Samsung directly. There are two configurations from which to choose, with only the processors differing. The Intel Celeron N4000 variant will be $349.99, while the Intel Pentium Silver N5000 model can be had for $399.99.