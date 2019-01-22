Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

It used to be, people would scoff at the idea of switching to a Linux-based operating system due to a lack of software. While that is still true for some folks -- especially business users -- it is less of a concern these days. Why? Well, so many things are done through the web browser nowadays, lessening dependence on Windows software. For many consumers, just having the Google Chrome browser on, say, Ubuntu, is more than enough to accomplish their wants and needs. Not to mention, there are many quality Linux apps like GIMP and DaVinci Resolve.

But OK, lets say you really want to use a Linux-based operating system, but there's some Windows-only software that you absolutely cannot live without. Thankfully, you may still be able to ditch Windows and upgrade to something like Fedora or Linux Mint. How? Thanks to the excellent Wine. This compatibility layer (don't you dare call it an emulator), can sometimes enable you to run Windows software on Linux. Today, version 4.0 is released.

The Wine developers share that there are a massive 6,000 changes found in version 4.0, with the following four features being highlighted. Of course, that is just a small sampling of the massive changelog. If you are interested in reading the full list, you can do so here.

Vulkan support.

Direct3D 12 support.

Game controllers support.

High-DPI support on Android.

Before you get too excited, however, you should know that Wine is hardly flawless. Some apps and games will work fine, while others may be slow or buggy. There can be a lot of trial and error involved. Unless a certain Windows-only program is critical for you, I would instead try finding a Linux alternative or opting for a web-based solution, such as Microsoft's excellent Office Online. In other words, in many cases, Wine should be a last resort.

If you are ready to download, you can get the source here. Looking for an easier way to install it? You can use the below links to download the appropriate packages -- just follow the instructions. Keep in mind, however, it doesn't seem that 4.0 is available yet in the repos, so if you do choose to install it that way today, you may instead get version 3.x. If that is the case, you can simply wait for the packages to be updated at a later date.

What Windows-only software is stopping you from switching to Linux? Please tell me in the comments below.

Image Credit: Julien Tromeur/Shutterstock