Plugable launches affordable, yet premium, HS53 Performance Onyx Gaming Headset

Plugable is a company that I respect very much. I have been buying its products for many years from Amazon. Historically, its offerings have been reliable, affordable, and extremely useful. Whether it be USB hubs, dongles, adapters, or docking stations, you can typically rely on receiving a quality product. I'm sure many computer nerds like myself have purchased a Plugable product at some point in their lifetime.

Today, Plugable announces a new product that falls outside its usual focus -- a gaming headset. Called "HS53 Performance Onyx Gaming Headset," the over-ear headset has a brushed aluminum frame and features a beautiful textured black design. Despite the use of memory foam for both the headband and sealed earcups, the company claims your ears and head should both remain cool -- not hot and sweaty.

Onyx will of course work with any PC (Windows, macOS, or Linux) that has a 3.5mm audio port. In addition, the company touts support for all modern gaming consoles, such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Not to mention, the retractable mic lets it double as standard headphones too -- you can wear them outside the house without the worry of looking silly. In other words, Onyx is very versatile, working with many platforms and in various scenarios.

"The Performance Onyx Gaming Headset delivers true stereo sound and ditches sound gimmicks, taking advantage of the built-in incredible sound design and accurate audio positioning of today’s hottest games. The Plugable headset's 53mm drivers reproduce the developer's original vision for the audio with accuracy and clarity. ​The clear sound profile allows gamers to accurately hear where their opponent is coming from. The Plugable Performance Onyx Gaming Headset immerse users in resonant stereo audio fed directly through a 3.5mm audio connection, making these headphones not only great for gaming, but for regular audio users as well," says Plugable.

The company further says, "The Plugable Performance Onyx Gaming Headset comes with a universal 3.5mm TRRS connection for the microphone and headphone channels on gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The TTRS cable also allows direct plug in into gaming controllers such as the DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers. Furthermore, the package includes a 6-foot TRRS to TRS cable for connecting to gaming PCs. The headset comes with an additional extension cable with in-line volume and microphone mute switch. Both the TRRS and TRS are made of durable braided cable, eliminating tangles and tears, even after extended use."

Plugable shares the following detailed specifications.

General Item Item Info Model HS53 SKU TRRS-HS53 Earcup Design Sealed Connection Type 3.5 mm TRRS or 2x 3.5 mm TRS Dimensions 185 mm x 102 mm x 207 mm Weight 408 g

Cable Lengths Item Item Info Headset (Attached) 80 cm In-line Remote 30 cm TRRS-to-TRS Y-Cable 250 cm Total 360 cm

Driver Specifications Item Item Info Diameter 53 mm Type Dynamic Sensitivity 101±3dB at 1 KHz Impedance 32±15%Ω Frequency Response 20Hz - 20KHz Power Requirements 15mW Maximum Power 100mW

Microphone Specifications Item Item Info Polarization Unidirectional Sensitivity -56±3dB Standard Voltage 3V Max Voltage 10V Current 0.3±0.1mA

Platform Compatibility Item Item Info PC Windows, Linux, and macOS Xbox One Yes (Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter may be required for controllers produced before July 2015. Sold separately.) PlayStation 4 Yes Nintendo Switch Yes (Nintendo Switch support added in June 2018 console update. Not all Nintendo Switch software will support the microphone.)

Everything you see above comes included in the box. Not only do you get the Plugable HS53 Performance Onyx Gaming Headset, but also, the inline remote/extension cable and an adapter that splits the headphones and microphone into separate 3.5mm jacks. While other manufacturers might ask for $75, $100, or even more for such a headset, Plugable isn't even asking $50. Actually, it can be had today from Amazon here for a mere $44.95! Quite frankly, that seems like a bargain for a no-nonsense gaming headset from such a trusted company.