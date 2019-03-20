NETGEAR announces Nighthawk RAX200 AX12 AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

No Comments

Back in November 2018, we shared with you that NETGEAR was planning to sell some premium Wi-Fi 6 routers. This was very exciting, as the addition of this bleeding-edge technology signaled that 802.11ax had truly arrived. Many die-hard NETGEAR fans were waiting for the Nighthawk line in particular to become equipped with this new standard.

Now, NETGEAR announces yet another Wi-Fi 6 router, and this one looks incredible too. Called "Nighthawk RAX200," it retains the same stingray design of the previously announced RAX120, which I find to be quite attractive. It even has one of my favorite security features for a router -- automatic firmware updates. In other words, NETGEAR will keep the RAX200 router up to date without any effort from the owner.

ALSO READ: NETGEAR announces beautiful Nighthawk AX8 and AX12 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) routers

"The NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 12-Stream WiFi Router uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard to provide four times increased data capacity to handle more devices on your network. Power your smart home, stream ultra-smooth 4K UHD streaming, game online, and more with blazing-fast combined Wi-Fi speeds up to 10.8Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 optimized 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor," says NETGEAR.

ALSO READ: NETGEAR launches Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router

The popular company further says, "Tri-band WiFi offers two separate streams of data transfers in the 5GHz band to ensure best WiFi performance for all high-bandwidth applications such as Ultra HD video streaming, massive file transfers, or torrent downloads. Aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports concurrently for the Multi-Gig experience. Eight high-performance antennas on the router amplify WiFi signals for maximized range and reliable coverage."

NETGEAR shares the detailed specifications below.

WIFI TECHNOLOGY

  • Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Tri-Band WiFi (AX11000)
  • 2.4GHz AX: 4x4 (Tx/Rx) 1024 QAM 20/40MHz, up to 1.2Gbps
  • 5GHz AX: 4x4 (Tx/Rx) 1024 QAM 20/40/80/160MHz, up to 4.8Gbps
  • 5GHz AX: 4x4 (Tx/Rx) 1024 QAM 20/40/80/160MHz, up to 4.8Gbps
  • Backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi

WIFI PERFORMANCE

  • AX11000 WiFi

WIFI RANGE

  • Large to very large homes

WIFI BAND

  • Tri-band WiFi

BEAMFORMING

  • Beamforming+ -- Boosts speed, reliability and range of WiFi connections for 2.4 and 5GHz

NUMBER OF ETHERNET PORTS

  • Five (5) 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports + One (1) 2.5G/1Gbps Multi-Gig port

NUMBER OF USB PORTS

  • Two (2) USB 3.0 ports

PROCESSOR

  • Powerful 64-bit Quad-core 1.8GHz processor

SECURITY

  • Standards-based WiFi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK)
  • Automatic firmware update delivers latest security patches to the router
  • Guest network access—separate & secure
  • VPN Support—Secure access to your home network away from home

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Dimensions: 11.63 x 8.92 x 2.14 in
  • Weight: 2.43lbs

As you can imagine, owning such a high-end router will not be an inexpensive affair. How much will it cost? A penny shy of $600. Yes, being an early adopter and buying the RAX200 will cost you $599.99. While it won't ship until May, you can pre-order it from Amazon here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

NETGEAR announces Nighthawk RAX200 AX12 AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Opera for Android now includes a free and unlimited VPN

Amazon's entry-level Kindle gets a slight price bump -- and gains a front light

SoftNAS vulnerability lets attackers bypass authentication

Free tool protects businesses against ransomware and other threats

New 'Get Windows 10' nag screen arrives in Windows 7

Insider threats pose the biggest security risk

Most Commented Stories

deepin, the prettiest Linux distribution, switches to Debian stable in 15.9.2 beta

89 Comments

Solus 4 'Fortitude' Linux distro available with choice of Budgie, GNOME, MATE, or KDE Plasma desktop environments

64 Comments

GNOME 3.32 'Taipei' is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

63 Comments

Sony unveils Alpine Green DualShock 4 gaming controller for PlayStation 4

57 Comments

New Windows Defender Application Guard add-ons for Chrome and Firefox open untrusted sites in Microsoft Edge

50 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.