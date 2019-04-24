Google Fit comes to Apple iPhone

Obesity is a huge problem in the USA and other parts of the world. Not only does being obese lead to sickness and death, but it causes healthcare costs to skyrocket, which harms everyone's bank account. Not to mention, being fat simply doesn't feel good -- carrying extras weight is uncomfortable and can lead to joint pain.

So yeah, since obesity is bad, many people try very hard to lose weight, but sadly, many fail. Why? Putting on the pounds is much easier than taking them off, and since progress can be slow, it is easy to lose motivation. Thankfully, technology is helping folks to stay motivated. No, wearable and fitness apps won't cause weight loss on their own, but they can assist when added to a healthy diet and exercise plan.

If you are an iPhone user, there is no shortage of health and fitness applications, including Apple's own Health app. Today, iOS users get yet another option -- Google Fit. No, this is not a way for the search giant to get iPhone users to stop using Apple Health. Actually, Google Fit connects to Health -- a synergistic approach to tracking progress.

"Move Minutes and Heart Points help you build smarter, healthier habits throughout your day. The more you move, the more Move Minutes you earn. The more intensely you move, the more Heart Points you earn. And the more Heart Points you earn, the closer you are to reaching AHA and WHO’s recommended amount of weekly physical activity to reap the health benefits. Whether you go biking or pick up your pace while walking to your next meeting to earn more Heart Points, you can check your journal to track progress on these two activity goals and see how small changes can make a big impact to your health," says Defne Gurel, Product Manager, Google Fit.

Gurel also says, "Apps you connect to Apple Health, such as Sleep Cycle, Nike Run Club and Headspace, sync with Google Fit to provide a holistic view of your health and show the Heart Points and Move Minutes you earn through other activities. And whether you own an Apple Watch or Wear OS by Google smartwatch, Google Fit keeps track of your workout sessions. With your journal, you’ll get a snapshot of the things that you do to help you get better sleep, be more mindful and get more active."

If you own an iPhone and think Google Fit can help you achieve your fitness goals, you can get the app here. Keep in mind, not only those looking to lose weight can benefit from Google's app -- even those just looking to maintain their current weight or get healthier in other ways should give it a go.