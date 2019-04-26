Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-thirty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

Lots of news this week: Microsoft Paint lives on, at least for now, Sets may be dead, and admins who upgrade devices to the May 2019 Update should make sure they unplug external USB drives or SD cards before doing so.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

WPS Office 2019

WPS Office 2019 is a free Office suite that is fully compatible with Microsoft Office. The application is available in 12 different languages and supports all Office formats.

It supports word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, templates and more. The application is cross-platform; it is available for Windows, Linux and Mac desktop operating systems, and also for Android and iOS.

Apart from the usual functionality, you also get to use its PDF Converter, and OCR module which turns text in images to editable text.

A Premium version is available that comes with 20 GB of cloud storage, an ad-free experience on all platforms, as well as advanced functionality.

Typesy

Typesy is not free, even though the learning to type application is listed as free in the Microsoft Store. You reach the account creation screen and are asked to enter your activation code to start using the app. Activation codes are provided to paying subscribers only.

The application teaches you how to type faster. It features instructions, typing lessons, and even typing games. Individual accounts are good for up to five family members, and Typesy may be used on all supported platforms.

A free alternative that is also new is Typing Practice for Students.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge (Chromium) gets support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

Slack update fixes several issues including keyboard and cursor issues that users experienced previously.