CORSAIR announces Force Series MP600 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD

No Comments

Storage drive speed has been greatly increasing over the past several years. It is remarkable to think how far we have come from slow mechanical hard drives thanks to the solid state drive revolution. We are at the point where SATA-based SSDs are considered "old hat" -- it is the faster NVMe PCI Express (PCIe) drives that are all the rage these days.

Earlier today, AMD unveiled its new third generation Ryzen 3 processors, and with them, the brand new X570 chipset for socket AM4. The exciting aspect of this new chipset generation is the addition of PCIe 4.0. The fourth generation of PCIe will be markedly faster than the prior gen, allowing even faster solid state drives. And yes, a company (CORSAIR) has already announced one (MP600).

"The MP600's phenomenal performance stems from the hugely increased bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 (PCI-Express Generation 4), a feature that will be made available to customers for the first time as part of the AMD X570 chipset and 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors. Easily fitting into a PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, the MP600's NVMe interface and high-density 3D TLC NAND combine with a Phison PS5016-E16 controller to enable a new level of single-drive SSD performance. Boasting up to 4,950MB/s sequential read and 4,250MB/s sequential write speeds, the MP600 is ready to become the storage center of your new 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor and AMD X570 chipset-based system," says CORSAIR.

ALSO READ: CORSAIR launches DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 RAM kits

Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR explains, "AMD is making huge strides in bringing new, high-performance features to the PC enthusiast market, and we’re delighted to be able to partner with them in doing so. With the MP600, AMD X570 motherboard owners will be able to experience the benefits of PCIe 4.0 immediately, with the fastest CORSAIR SSD yet at the center of their system."

While CORSAIR's new MP600 SSD promises to be insanely fast, we do not know much beyond speed. For instance, we do not know the capacities, nor do we know pricing. Hell, we do not even know when this drive will be available for purchase. What we do know for sure, however, is that heatsink looks damn pretty, and enthusiasts should be very excited about PCIe 4.0.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CORSAIR announces Force Series MP600 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD

AMD unveils blazing fast 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen processors and X570 AM4 chipset

Bittium announces the world's most secure smartphone: the Bittium Tough Mobile 2

Intel announces ultra-fast 8-core Special Edition Core i9 9900KS; AMD fights back with super-cheap 7nm 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X

TV and gaming services you've probably never heard of are shutting down

Amazon Kindle now supports Traditional Chinese books 現在有傳統的中文書籍支持

Teardown reveals just what Apple has done to improve the MacBook Pro 2019 keyboard

Most Commented Stories

Yet another Linux distribution shuts down, and the Open Source community should be worried

259 Comments

Microsoft wants GDPR-style privacy laws for the US

43 Comments

Force Windows 10 to install the May 2019 Update NOW

36 Comments

The first Microsoft Edge preview build arrives for macOS -- this is why you should care

27 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update rolling out now -- Here's how to get it

25 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.