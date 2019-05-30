Urban Armor Gear (UAG) unveils rugged Plasma Series case for OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus smartphones are very well received by those wanting a pure Android experience. They are also popular with budget shoppers, as they have historically been very affordable. Over time, however, OnePlus has been increasing prices, reducing the perceived value of these devices. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, for instance, the starting price is $700 -- a significant amount of money. With that said, it stills costs less than some flagship phones from other manufacturers, such as Samsung and Apple.

If you do decide to drop a big chunk of change on the OnePlus 7 Pro, I hope you would protect it with a case. Today, famed case manufacturer Urban Armor Gear releases such a product -- the Plasma Series case for OnePlus 7 Pro. It is a very rugged case with a pretty reasonable price tag. And yes, the case is designed to accommodate the device's unique pop-up front-facing camera.

"The Plasma Series offers full compatibility with the OnePlus 7 Pro's in-display optical fingerprint scanner, front pop-up camera, and NFC Payment systems. A ruggedized grip will minimize any slips, but if an accident strikes, the case features scratch resistant skid pads and a feather-light construction with an impact resistant core," says Urban Armor Gear.

Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG explains, "We are eager to provide OnePlus customers with the best-in-class protection in a slim, lightweight design. Our job is to protect our Oneplus Customer's investment and we’re confident our Plasma Series complements and protects like no other."

Urban Armor Gear lists the following features of the case.

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

The Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Plasma Series case for OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in two colors -- Ash (smoky transparent) and Ice (clear transparent). Pricing is competitive at just $39.95 -- a small price to pay to protect a fairly expensive Android smartphone. You should be able to buy the case here very soon.