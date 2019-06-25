Flirc 'Kodi Edition' case now available for Raspberry Pi 4

The Raspberry Pi is understandably very popular with Kodi users, as it makes for a great, portable home theater system. There’s even a dedicated version of Kodi designed purely for the Pi.

Yesterday, the Raspberry Pi Foundation launched the latest, and easily most powerful version of its barebones computer -- the Raspberry Pi 4. The trouble is, it has a different board layout, making it incompatible with existing cases.

If you’re thinking of getting a Raspberry Pi 4 to use with Kodi, then the good news is there’s a new Kodi Edition Flirc case available to buy which will fit the new board perfectly.

The main body is aluminum so it can act as a heat-sink and keep the Pi cool. There’s Kodi branding on the top in soft-touch plastic, and if you order it now, you can get 30 percent off the usual price -- that’s $11.20 instead of $15.95.

Flirc plans to start shipping the cases in late July.

If you’re interested you can buy it here.