Hands on with Windows 1.11, the Stranger Things tie-in you didn't know you needed (minor spoilers)

This week Microsoft has been teasing users across the web with a series of Windows 1.0 announcements. That operating system originally came out in 1985, and the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things is set in the same year, so there was never any doubt that the teasers and the show were linked in some way. But how?

On Friday Microsoft revealed we’d know the answer on Monday, but we now know exactly what’s coming -- Windows 1.11.

Yes, it’s Windows 1.0, but turned up to Eleven -- of course it is. Eagle-eyed Windows 10 users have spotted a new Windows 1.11 app lurking on the Microsoft Store, and although it’s currently not available to download (unless you have a special code), the page does reveal what we can look forward to on Monday when the app goes live:

With Windows 1.11, experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition PC app inspired by Windows 1.0 and Stranger Things 3. Play games, discover clues and easter eggs, and unlock secrets and unique Stranger Things 3 content and more. But, beware the Mind Flayer…

However, Windows 1.11 was temporarily available to download earlier in the day, and we got to have a play with it.

The premise is that something strange has taken over the town of Hawkins and you have to use Windows 1.11 to help save the world, something you do by looking for strange glitches and uncovering new experiences.

Along the way you’ll go through Terminal, Paint and MS-Dos Executive. There are videos to watch and puzzles to crack, plus some arcade action.

It only takes around 15 minutes to complete, and it’s great fun if you’re a Stranger Things fan.

We don’t want to spoil it too much for you, but here are some screenshots to show you what you can look forward to on Monday. Download Windows 1.11 here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.