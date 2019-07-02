Microsoft announces Windows 1.0

The new season of Stranger Things starts on Netflix this Thursday -- July 4th -- and is being described by reviewers as a return to form, great news for anyone who felt a bit let down by season 2.

The new season is set in 1985, a year which gave us the Live Aid concerts, New Coke, Calvin and Hobbes, Back to the Future, and the first version of Microsoft Windows.

For a bit of fun, the Windows Twitter account has posted a short video announcing Windows 1.0.

Highlights of the 'new' OS include MS-Dos Executive and Clock!

The video, which takes us back in time via Windows logos, is a nice, but very short piece of nostalgia. We expect it to be the first tease for more to come.

Enjoy it below.