Microsoft announces Windows 1.0
The new season of Stranger Things starts on Netflix this Thursday -- July 4th -- and is being described by reviewers as a return to form, great news for anyone who felt a bit let down by season 2.
The new season is set in 1985, a year which gave us the Live Aid concerts, New Coke, Calvin and Hobbes, Back to the Future, and the first version of Microsoft Windows.
For a bit of fun, the Windows Twitter account has posted a short video announcing Windows 1.0.
Highlights of the 'new' OS include MS-Dos Executive and Clock!
The video, which takes us back in time via Windows logos, is a nice, but very short piece of nostalgia. We expect it to be the first tease for more to come.
Enjoy it below.
Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! 😲 💾 pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGG
— Windows (@Windows) July 1, 2019