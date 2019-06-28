Microsoft notifies users whose systems are 'not quite ready' for Windows 10 May 2019 Update

No Comments

Timeout

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update (that is, Windows 10 version 1903) has caused problems for a number of people, and there are various issues that stand in the way of getting hold of the upgrade.

Rather than pushing out a problematic update to systems that it knows will not have a great experience, Microsoft has made a couple of decisions. Not only is the company blocking updates for computers with known compatibility issues, it is also starting to notify users that this is what's happening.

See also:

For anyone with a computer that is, for whatever reason, incompatible with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft has started to display notifications informing users that their computers are up to date. The notification acknowledges the existence of the May 2019 Update, but lets people know if their system is incompatible -- although no explanation of incompatibility is provided.

As noted by ZDNet, the message reads:

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update is on its way. We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time.

In a statement given to ZDNet, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "The notification started with the latest changes made to improve the quality/transparency of the Windows update process".

Image credit: Koldunova Anna / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft notifies users whose systems are 'not quite ready' for Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Apple and Jony Ive are consciously uncoupling

New Kodi update arrives -- download it now!

Millions of Microsoft Excel users vulnerable to remote DDE attack as new exploit is discovered

Opera 62 unveils improvements to dark theme support, experimental task-planner feature

Is Google Safe Browsing falling short on mobile?

New offering gives enterprises greater flexibility in security training

Most Commented Stories

Canonical foolishly backpedals on 32-bit packages in Ubuntu Linux

83 Comments

Microsoft OneDrive Personal Vault makes it easy to secure files in the cloud

81 Comments

Steam will not support Ubuntu 19.10 onwards

28 Comments

The majority of enterprises fear they will not complete Windows 10 migration on time: Here's what to do

26 Comments

There will be no more tablets from Google

24 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.