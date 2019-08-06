Acer launches Nitro XF2 Series FreeSync gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh

While 4K is often preferred for content creators and media consumers, 1080p is still ideal for gamers. Taking things a step further, in 2019, 240Hz refresh monitors are becoming much more common.

Today, Acer launches its latest such FHD monitors. Called "Nitro XF2 Series," there are two models -- one is 25-inch and the other is 27-inch. While gamers will appreciate the high refresh rate, there is even more to be excited about -- a 1ms response and AMD FreeSync technology.

"Boasting a rapid 240Hz refresh rate that shortens frame rendering time and AMD Radeon FreeSync that syncs the monitor’s and graphics card’s frames, the Nitro XF2 Series are extremely responsive and support stunningly clear and fluid visuals even when the gaming gets frenetic. With a high 400 nit cd/m2 brightness and 100 million: 1 maximum contrast ratio, they deliver brilliant imagery as well as support HDR 10 content. A 1920x1080 resolution delivers excellent visual detail, perfect for advanced 1080p Full HD gaming, multimedia and productivity applications, including Blu-ray Disc console gaming and widescreen cinematic playback," says Acer.

The company further says, "The TN panels provide accurate views even at wide angles of up to 170 degrees horizontally and 160 degrees vertically. Offering maximum comfort, an ergonomic stand offers –5 to 20 degree tilt, 360° swivel and height adjustment up to 4.7 inches. A quick-release design easily separates the monitor from its stand for VESA wall-mounting, freeing up desk space for game sticks, mice and more. Acer Vision Care with flicker-less, blue-light filter, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies helps safeguard the eyes from flickering visuals, screen glare, blue light and overillumination."

Acer shares specifications below.

Screen Mode: Full HD (1080p)

Screen Size: 25-inch or 27-inch

Response Time: 1 ms GTG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Horizontal Viewing Angle: 170°

Vertical Viewing Angle: 160°

Backlight Technology: LED

Panel Technology: Twisted Nematic Film (TN Film)

High Dynamic Range (HDR): HDR 10

Standard Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Color Supported :16.7 Million Colors

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 100,000,000:1

Brightness: 400 Nit

Tearing Prevention Technology: AMD FreeSync

Color Depth: 8-bit

Color Gamut: 72% NTSC

Number of Speakers: 2

Interfaces/Ports: HDMI, USB, DisplayPort

Ronald Lau, Acer America director of stationary computing provides the following statement.

Our newest gaming monitors deliver amazingly high speed and precise colors for clear visuals, ensuring gamers don't miss a thing. Superbly smooth performance makes them a great choice for hard core gamers.

The 25-inch model (Nitro XF252Q) can be had immediately from Amazon here for $349.99. The 27-inch variant (Nitro XF272 X) will be available soon for $100 more.