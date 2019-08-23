ADATA unveils UFU33B USB Flash Drive and IESU317 external SSD

Despite the surge in cloud storage adoption nowadays, sometimes local storage is still needed -- particularly external drives. After all, fewer consumers are buying desktops these days, instead relying on laptops, tablets, and convertibles. These computer types typically don't allow the addition of a second internal storage drive -- some don't even allow an upgrade of the sole drive. Thankfully, good ol' USB is still here to expand storage.

Today, ADATA unveils two new drives that utilize the tried-and-true USB-A connection. One is a flash drive, while the other is an external solid state drive. Neither product is particularly remarkable, but that is OK -- these are designed for functionality only. In other words, they aren't supposed to revolutionize anything or win a beauty pageant. With that said, they both are rather pretty.

ALSO READ: ADATA unveils speedy XPG GAMMIX S50 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 gaming SSD

"The IESU317 external SSD sports a slim form factor of just 9.6mm (0.38in) and a sandblasted metal casing with a matte finish that is not only highly durable but also resistant to scratching and fingerprints. With the next-generation USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, the SSD delivers read and write speeds of up to 435/400MB per second, for speedy data transfers and back up. Equipped with MLC NAND flash, the IESU317 provides a higher P/E Cycle (Program/Erase Cycle) than its TLC counterparts of up to 3K. This significantly extends data retention and reduces the risk of data corruption or loss. What’s more, the SSD features AES 256-bit encryption for robust data protection and comes with up to 1TB capacity," says ADATA.

ALSO READ: ADATA unveils XPG SPECTRIX S40G RGB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD for gamers

The company further says, "The IUFU33B flash drive also utilizes MLC flash to provide a high P/E Cycle (Program/Erase Cycle) up to 3K for strengthened data retention and improved performance over similar TLC products. What’s more, with 30μ gold plating on the USB connector, the IUFU33B can withstand constant insertions and removals, helping to extend the lifespan of the product. With USB 3.2 and 128GB of capacity, the drive can transfer and store data quickly for maximum productivity. In addition, the IUFU33B sports a stylish and functional industrial design, including a sturdy metal casing."

ADATA shares specifications for both products below.

UFU33B Flash Drive

Capacity 128GB Dimensions (L x W x H) 62 x 19 x 11mm Weight 13g Interface USB 3.2 Operating Voltage 5V Power Consumption 2W Shock Resistance 1500G/0.5ms Operating Humidity 10%-90% RH, non-condensing Flash Type MLC Sequential Read (Max*) 140MB/s Sequential Write (Max*) 80MB/s Operating temperature (Commercial) 0ºC to 70ºC Vibration Resistance 20G (10-2000Hz)

IESU317 external SSD

Capacity 1TB Dimensions (L x W x H) 120 x 76 x 9.6mm Weight 190g Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Operating Voltage 5V Power Consumption 4.5W Shock Resistance 1500G/0.5ms Operating Humidity 10%-90% RH, non-condensing Flash Type MLC Sequential Read (Max*) 435MB/s Sequential Write (Max*) 400MB/s Operating temperature (Commercial) 5ºC to 50ºC Vibration Resistance 20G (10-2000Hz)

ALSO READ: ADATA unveils 'Ultimate' SU750 SATA SSD

Surprisingly, despite ADATA saying "up to," both the UFU33B USB Flash Drive and IESU317 external SSD seem to only come in one capacity each -- 128GB and 1TB respectively. Hey, that certainly makes things easier for consumers! Pricing and availability are currently unknown, but we will know more once they hit retailers such as Newegg and Amazon.