Massive Facebook leak exposes 419 million users' phone numbers

2 Comments

Facebook logo and padlock

In its latest privacy lapse, Facebook has exposed the phone numbers of hundreds of millions of users on an unsecured server.

Databases on the server were not password-protected, and included details of 133 million US users, 50 million in Vietnam, and 18 million in the UK. In all 419 million records could be accessed by anyone looking in the right place.

See also:

The story was first reported by TechCrunch. When the website contacted Facebook to let it know about the exposed server, the social network took the databases offline. In addition to the phone numbers, the server included unique Facebook IDs which could be cross-referenced and matched to identify a user.

The website explains:

TechCrunch verified a number of records in the database by matching a known Facebook user's phone number against their listed Facebook ID. We also checked other records by matching phone numbers against Facebook's own password reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user's phone number linked to their account.

Some of the records also had the user's name, gender and location by country.

Facebook has confirmed that the data was exposed, and is investigating to find out the origins of the database. The social network sought to downplay the privacy breach, saying that as there were duplicates in the databases, only 210 million users were actually affected.

It used to be case that users' telephone numbers could be used to search for them on Facebook, but this option was disabled back in April last year in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In a statement, Facebook said:

This dataset is old and appears to have information obtained before we made changes last year to remove people's ability to find others using their phone numbers. The dataset has been taken down and we have seen no evidence that Facebook accounts were compromised.

Image credit: CHAINFOTO24 / ­Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Consumers prefer bots to humans

SMBs focused on improving IT security

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Fold in this hands-on video

Brave browser accuses Google of using hidden web pages to track users

Yahoo! suffers worldwide mail fail

Massive Facebook leak exposes 419 million users' phone numbers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2019 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

64 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.6 now available

29 Comments

Apple beats Microsoft to the punch, will unveil iPhone 11 on September 10

24 Comments

Windows 10 KB4512941 causes high CPU usage by Cortana [UPDATED: Microsoft is working on it]

13 Comments

Fairphone 3: Now with more HEMP!

10 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.