Check out the Samsung Galaxy Fold in this hands-on video

No Comments

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Depending on where you are in the world, you could get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Fold as soon as tomorrow -- and it should only be a matter of weeks before it launches in all the markets it will hit.

But what is the newly redesigned Galaxy Fold like? Samsung says it took note of the problems and criticism that cropped up after the first batch of review units were sent out, and now you can see what these changes have amounted to in a new hands-on video.

See also:

For many people, there is a degree of intrigue about just how the folding process works -- in particular, the changes that have been introduced in this second version. Just what does the crease look like close-up? What are the hinges like now? How visible is the screen protector?

All this, and more, is revealed in Samsung's new video which you can check out here:

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Consumers prefer bots to humans

SMBs focused on improving IT security

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Fold in this hands-on video

Brave browser accuses Google of using hidden web pages to track users

Yahoo! suffers worldwide mail fail

Massive Facebook leak exposes 419 million users' phone numbers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally has a release date

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2019 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

64 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.6 now available

29 Comments

Apple beats Microsoft to the punch, will unveil iPhone 11 on September 10

24 Comments

Windows 10 KB4512941 causes high CPU usage by Cortana [UPDATED: Microsoft is working on it]

13 Comments

Fairphone 3: Now with more HEMP!

10 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.