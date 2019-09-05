Check out the Samsung Galaxy Fold in this hands-on video

Depending on where you are in the world, you could get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Fold as soon as tomorrow -- and it should only be a matter of weeks before it launches in all the markets it will hit.

But what is the newly redesigned Galaxy Fold like? Samsung says it took note of the problems and criticism that cropped up after the first batch of review units were sent out, and now you can see what these changes have amounted to in a new hands-on video.

For many people, there is a degree of intrigue about just how the folding process works -- in particular, the changes that have been introduced in this second version. Just what does the crease look like close-up? What are the hinges like now? How visible is the screen protector?

All this, and more, is revealed in Samsung's new video which you can check out here: