Google's Stadia game streaming service launches on November 19

At this year's Game Developers Conference in March, Google took the wraps off Stadia, a new, instant-play cloud-based gaming service.

With Stadia, games are "played" on Google’s servers, and streamed to compatible devices in the home, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops, TVs and more. Google claims Stadia servers are capable of providing 4K, 60 frames-per-second performance.

Dubbed "Netflix for games", Stadia costs $129.99 and the price includes access to a library of games for subscribers. At its Made By Google ’19 event today, the software giant revealed that its new product will start arriving on gamers' doorsteps on November 19.

John Justice, Vice President of Product, Stadia, says:

If you were one of the first gamers who pre-ordered and have received your Founder’s Editions, you’ll be able to buy and play your favorite games beginning at 9AM PST/5PM BST/6PM CET on November 19. You can play Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Kine, and more on your TV, laptop, desktop, and select tablets and phones. Whether you ordered Stadia Founder’s Edition or Premiere Edition, you’ll have three months of Stadia Pro, with access to Destiny 2: The Collection. Using the included Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller, you’ll be gaming in up to 4K HDR with 5.1 surround sound when playing on your TV. For any questions on what devices are supported, broadband internet connection requirements, and the details on Stadia Pro, visit stadia.com.

Stadia Founder’s Editions and Stadia Premiere Editions will begin shipping in the same order that the pre-orders were received. Buyers will receive an email when their package ships, followed by a code to activate their account and Stadia Pro.