Microsoft previews its Black Friday deals, including serious savings on new Surface devices

1 Comment

Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 may still be more then three weeks away, but Microsoft is already teasing some of the discounts and deals that it is going to be offering. You can expect to make big savings not only on the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, but also to pick up an HP laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 for under $300.

The official date for Black Friday is November 29 this year, but Microsoft has a number of deals that start before this. In fact, you can start making savings as early as November 21! Here's what's on offer.

See also:

Over in the Microsoft Store, you can expect to find lots of discounts on Microsoft's own hardware, but there are also deals to be had on kit from other manufacturers. If the recent launch of the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 got you excited, this Black Friday is a great time to buy as even these brand new devices have been heavily discounted.

Starting November 22, you'll be able to save up to $230 on a Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle, while the new Surface Laptop 3 will be available for as little as $999 -- a $300 saving. When November 28 rolls around, select Surface Go devices will be available starting at $299 (saving you $150), and you could also save up to $500 on Surface Book 2.

If you're in the market for a cheap laptop, the HP 15-dy1731ms Laptop (10th Gen Intel Core i3) is due to be reduced to $299 on November 28. For desktop users looking for a monitor upgrade, the Samsung 49" CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor can be snapped up for just $799 from November 24.

There's $80 to be saved on Samsung Galaxy Watches from 22nd, and up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ handsets from 21st. You can also expect a batch of Xbox discounts, but Microsoft is yet to reveal details of these.

You can check out the full preview of Microsoft's Black Friday deals here.

Image credit: Diyajyoti / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft previews its Black Friday deals, including serious savings on new Surface devices

Google buying Fitbit

CrystalDiskMark 7 benchmarking tool unveils new tests, revamped UI

Insecure file transfers leave organizations at risk

Microsoft Q&A launches to replace TechNet and MSDN forums

One in five IT workers doesn't know what a cyberattack is

Google pushes out urgent Chrome update to patch actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft awarded Pentagon's controversial JEDI contract

48 Comments

Fedora 31 is here -- download the world's best desktop Linux distribution now

35 Comments

Do you hate your child? Buy them a Microsoft Surface Go Kids Bundle!

29 Comments

Linux Mint 19.3 'Tricia' is coming -- here's what we know

27 Comments

Windows 10 still has problems with the Start menu and search even after the KB4522355 update

22 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.