Microsoft listens to feedback and removes Downloads folder from Disk Cleanup

2 Comments

Cleaning hard drive

Microsoft has decided to remove the Downloads folder from the Disk Cleanup tool that is built into Windows 10. The move comes after users expressed fears that important files could be inadvertently deleted when using the utility.

While the ever-spiralling size of hard drive means that we now have to worry far less about running out of space, Disk Cleanup still has its uses from time to time. Microsoft says that the decision to make the change comes in response to feedback from users.

See also:

The Downloads folder has not always featured as one of the locations that is wiped by the Disk Cleanup tool; in fact, Microsoft only added it in Windows 10 October 2018 Update (Windows 10 version 1809). Although the folder was not selected by default, many users automatically selected all of the available options in the tool, without thinking about what might actually be contained within this folder.

Although Downloads is not a folder many people are likely to save the documents they are working on, it can still be home to many important files that users do not want to lose. This is precisely what people have said to Microsoft, and the company has listened.

In the release notes for Windows 10 build 19018, Microsoft says simply:

Based on feedback, we've decided to remove the downloads folder from disk cleanup.

While this is certainly not a major change to Windows 10, it is an important one that will prevent help to avoid one method of accidentally deleting files.

Image credit: al clark / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S11 details leak: three screen sizes across five models, including a huge 6.9-inch version

Apple is fixing a macOS flaw that exposes snippets of 'encrypted' emails

Microsoft listens to feedback and removes Downloads folder from Disk Cleanup

YouTube has a new interface -- here's how to disable it if you hate the new look

You can now control Roku with Apple Watch

Your Amazon Ring doorbell may have leaked your Wi-Fi username and password

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Sorry, Microsoft, but your Edge web browser will NEVER be installed on my Linux computer

111 Comments

Release candidate of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge available to download now -- full launch coming January 15

37 Comments

Google releases Chrome OS 78 complete with virtual desktops and more

29 Comments

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge has a new logo. Is it enough to distance it from the horrors of Internet Explorer?

27 Comments

Should I build a new Media PC?

23 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.