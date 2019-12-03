PIXEL is a limited-edition Pepto-pink Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse

When you have an upset stomach, there is a magical elixir that can provide relief -- Pepto-Bismol. Yes, that strangely delicious pink liquid can work wonders. Today, Logitech announces a new mouse that seems to get some inspiration from Pepto-Bismol.

Called "PIXEL", it technically isn't a new mouse. Instead, it is merely the existing Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse with a pretty pink paint job. That's not a bad thing -- the G Pro is already a great mouse. You can read more about it (including specs) here. The new color is just fun icing on the cake. Best of all, profits from this PIXEL mouse will be donated to charity!

"Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities -- a day that aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities and champion a world that is inclusive, equitable and in which the rights of people with disabilities are fully realized. To celebrate this day and reaffirm our commitment to making the gaming industry more diverse and accessible, Logitech G is excited to release 'PIXEL,' a limited edition, pink Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse," says Logitech.

The company further says, "This first offering in a new line of Limited Edition colors will be available in the U.S. only, with new colors released throughout the year in select markets. Available for $149.99 on www.logitechg.com, the profits from the sales of PIXEL and the next product in the custom color line up will be donated to three charitable organizations that were instrumental in the development of the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit, AbleGamers, the Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai, and SpecialEffect, three organizations that are dedicated to helping millions of people around the world with accessibility needs."

If you want your own Logitech PIXEL -- aka the pink G Pro -- you can buy it here now. It costs $149.99 -- the same as the normal variant. You will need to act fast, however, as there are less than 500 remaining. And yes, real men can use a pink mouse -- have no shame, fellas.