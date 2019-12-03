PIXEL is a limited-edition Pepto-pink Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse

No Comments

When you have an upset stomach, there is a magical elixir that can provide relief -- Pepto-Bismol. Yes, that strangely delicious pink liquid can work wonders. Today, Logitech announces a new mouse that seems to get some inspiration from Pepto-Bismol.

Called "PIXEL", it technically isn't a new mouse. Instead, it is merely the existing Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse with a pretty pink paint job. That's not a bad thing -- the G Pro is already a great mouse. You can read more about it (including specs) here. The new color is just fun icing on the cake. Best of all, profits from this PIXEL mouse will be donated to charity!

"Today is International Day of Persons with Disabilities -- a day that aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities and champion a world that is inclusive, equitable and in which the rights of people with disabilities are fully realized. To celebrate this day and reaffirm our commitment to making the gaming industry more diverse and accessible, Logitech G is excited to release 'PIXEL,' a limited edition, pink Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse," says Logitech.

ALSO READ: Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit makes Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller even better for disabled gamers

The company further says, "This first offering in a new line of Limited Edition colors will be available in the U.S. only, with new colors released throughout the year in select markets. Available for $149.99 on www.logitechg.com, the profits from the sales of PIXEL and the next product in the custom color line up will be donated to three charitable organizations that were instrumental in the development of the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit, AbleGamers, the Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai, and SpecialEffect, three organizations that are dedicated to helping millions of people around the world with accessibility needs."

If you want your own Logitech PIXEL -- aka the pink G Pro -- you can buy it here now. It costs $149.99 -- the same as the normal variant. You will need to act fast, however, as there are less than 500 remaining. And yes, real men can use a pink mouse -- have no shame, fellas.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($29.99 value) FREE for a limited time

PIXEL is a limited-edition Pepto-pink Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse

elementary OS 5.1 'Hera' Linux distro is here

Tech startups set to shake the traditional insurance market

Apple fails to stop class action lawsuit over problematic MacBook butterfly keyboards

Facebook faces European probe over data collection

Twitter introduces new Privacy Center to give users greater transparency

Most Commented Stories

You can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

77 Comments

New Undercover mode lets Kali Linux users pretend to be running Windows

21 Comments

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer

20 Comments

Google is under investigation over its data collection practices

20 Comments

No, Microsoft is not removing AutoLogin from Windows 10 version 2004

14 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.