Samsung to reveal completely bezel-free Q950TS 8K QLED TV at CES

CES is about to kick off and we can expect announcements to come thick and fast over the coming days. There are often leaks and rumors ahead of official announcements, but Samsung has revealed details of its Q950TS 8K QLED TV before the event has even started.

The reveal comes courtesy of Samsung's Korean website where we learn that the company's Infinity Screen helps to eliminate the bezel so it is possible to use 99 percent of the screen face. The new 2020 model QLED 8K TV is just 15mm thick, and Samsung has used an AI quantum processor to upscale any footage to 8K.

While the original post is written in Korean, Google Translate is on hand to help us decipher what Samsung has to say about the TV. The company says the elimination of the bezel "sets a new standard for TV screens", and that the smart Adaptive Picture feature will automatically adjust image settings for current lighting levels.

As well as using AI to improve image quality -- including AI ScaleNet technology to reduces original data loss during video streaming of Amazon Prime Video -- Artificial Intelligence is also used to improve sound. OTS + (Object Tracking Sound Plus) helps to provide a more immersive sound experience by playing sound from speakers according to the position of relation on-screen action, while AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) adjusts volume according to ambient noise levels.

Samsung is also making it much easier to use other devices in conjunction with the TV. A new Tap View allows for easy screen-mirroring from smartphones, but there's also a new Digital Butler function which the company says allows "the TV to recognize and control not only devices connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth but also older devices not connected to the internet".

We'll know more from CES soon, but you can read the original post on the Samsung website.