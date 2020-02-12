Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19564, updates Calendar

Today, Microsoft rolls out the latest Windows 10 Preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 19564 includes some graphics settings improvements and updates the Windows Calendar app. In addition, when you install Build 19564.1000, you’ll be offered Build 19564.1005 (KB4541095) as a Cumulative Update via Windows Update. This is designed to help Microsoft test its servicing pipeline.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft has updated the Graphics settings page (Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings), to make it easier to control which GPU your apps run on. There’s also now a search box and a filter for the apps list.

The software giant as been working on a new version of its Calendar app and this is now available to all Windows Insiders.

Here’s what’s new:

New themes : choose from over 30 different themes!

: choose from over 30 different themes! Improved month view : Month view now includes an agenda pane that lets you see your day’s events at a glance.

: Month view now includes an agenda pane that lets you see your day’s events at a glance. Simplified event creation: Microsoft has made it even easier to add an event to your calendar.

Microsoft has made it even easier to add an event to your calendar. Redesigned account navigation: Microsoft has collapsed the account navigation pane, leaving more space for your day’s events. All of your syncing calendar accounts are now represented as clickable icons on the left.

You can try the preview by going to the Calendar app and using the toggle to select the new experience.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue resulting in East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and the Japanese IME) potentially being missing from the language/keyboard switcher (e.g. opened by Windows key + Space key) after upgrading from 20H1 Build 19041 or lower builds to Windows 10 Insider Preview build (19536 or later). Please note that this fix will stop it from happening, however, if you were already impacted from a previous build, you’ll need to remove and re-add any keyboards that are missing from the keyboard switcher by going to Settings > Time & Language > Language > Preferred languages , in order to get yourself back into a good

, in order to get yourself back into a good Updated the Japanese IME so that when using the new Microsoft Edge in inPrivate mode, this will also enable private mode in the IME.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight where if you brought up clipboard history (WIN+V) and dismissed it without pasting anything, input in many places would stop working until you rebooted your PC.

Fixed a rare crash when opening the Windows Ink Workspace.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Wheel UI (that you’d see when using a Surface Dial) crashing when no custom commands had been configured.

Fixed an issue that could result in the login screen password field unexpectedly not rendering.

WSL Issue 4860: Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing this error message when using WSL2: A connection attempt failed on Windows.

Resolved one issue preventing some Insiders from updating to newer builds with error 0xc1900101. Microsoft is continuing to review logs to further investigate additional issues with this error code.

Fixed an issue with the Windows setup UI (that you would see when using an ISO, or if prompted to fix issues impacting Windows Update, such as low space) where the apostrophe in "you’re" was replaced by junk characters.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain devices no longer sleeping on idle in recent builds.

Microsoft has reduced TLS usage in certain shell components. What does that mean for you? Basically, Microsoft has made things take a little less memory, which also helps certain apps that are sensitive to TLS usage.

Fixed an issue resulting in a small set of Insiders seeing their system time unexpectedly jump forward.

Fixed a crash resulting in some Insiders seeing a green screen with a CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED error message.

Fixed an issue that could result in a deadlock (where everything would freeze) when using your PC.

Fixed a crash some Insiders were hitting in EoaExperiences.exe when using the text input cursor indicator.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to set focus to the search box in the common file dialog when launched from remote desktop connection settings and certain other apps.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer wasn’t calculating the correct folder size in Properties when the UNC path was longer than MAX_PATH.

Fixed an issue where the banner at the top of Settings might say an update was in progress, even though Windows Update Settings would say you’re up to date.

For Insiders that have the Settings header, you may notice the OneDrive icon has been updated with today’s build.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing when selecting sync across devices > Get Started under Clipboard.

Fixed an issue with wallpaper transitions on Build 19536+, which was affecting some third-party wallpaper apps.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the "Installing Windows X%" page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock