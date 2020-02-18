RCS messaging lands into Your Phone app for Windows 10

Microsoft has been making great progress with its Your Phone app recently. The app -- which makes it possible to use an Android smartphone in conjunction with Windows 10 -- has now gained support for RCS messaging.

It has been possible to send regular text messages via Your Phone for some time but now, thanks to a new partnership with Samsung, next-generation RCS messaging is available to some users too.

The bad news is that, for now, the feature is only available to people with a Samsung Galaxy S20 handset. If you do have a Galaxy S20, you'll need to use Samsung Messages as your default SMS app to take advantage of RCS.

Microsoft's Roberto Bojorquez announced the partnership with Samsung in a tweet:

Proud to announce that we have partnered with the Samsung Messages team to bring RCS messaging support to #yourphone app via #linktowindows. Starting with the #galaxys20series you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages! — Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) February 15, 2020

This is not the first time Samsung has got first dibs on Your Phone features, so for the Galaxy S20 to get RCS first is not a huge surprise. Hopefully it won't be too long before support extends to other handsets from other manufacturers.

Image credit: ra2studio / Shutterstock