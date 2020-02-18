RCS messaging lands into Your Phone app for Windows 10

1 Comment

RCS messaging

Microsoft has been making great progress with its Your Phone app recently. The app -- which makes it possible to use an Android smartphone in conjunction with Windows 10 -- has now gained support for RCS messaging.

It has been possible to send regular text messages via Your Phone for some time but now, thanks to a new partnership with Samsung, next-generation RCS messaging is available to some users too.

See also:

The bad news is that, for now, the feature is only available to people with a Samsung Galaxy S20 handset. If you do have a Galaxy S20, you'll need to use Samsung Messages as your default SMS app to take advantage of RCS.

Microsoft's Roberto Bojorquez announced the partnership with Samsung in a tweet:

This is not the first time Samsung has got first dibs on Your Phone features, so for the Galaxy S20 to get RCS first is not a huge surprise. Hopefully it won't be too long before support extends to other handsets from other manufacturers.

Image credit: ra2studio / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

RCS messaging lands into Your Phone app for Windows 10

5G revenue from IoT connections to reach $8 billion by 2025

Kolude unveils KD-K1 Keyhub all-in-one Keyboard

Microsoft is dropping support for Windows 10 version 1809

UK government to spend £1.2 billion on supercomputer to predict weather and model climate change

The $600 quantum computer that could spell the end for conventional encryption

Download Debian-based MX Linux 19.1 now

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug

74 Comments

This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing

47 Comments

Facebook claims there are 2 billion WhatsApp users

31 Comments

A new Ubuntu Linux LTS is now available

31 Comments

Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.