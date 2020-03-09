Windows 10 memory integrity setting causes 'A driver can't load on this device' error

No Comments

Windows 10 - Do great things

A setting within Windows 10 is blocking drivers from loading and causing issues with the associated hardware for some people.

Microsoft has acknowledged that the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security prevents the loading of some drivers. In some instances, the drivers cannot be installed, but even when installation is possible the problem can lead to issues with a range of hardware devices.

See also:

As noted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has issued advice for people who see an error message that reads: "A driver can't load on this device". The company goes on to explain that "you are receiving this message because the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security is preventing a driver from loading on your device".

The problem should only affect people who are manually installing drivers rather than using those that are available via Windows Update. For those who are unwilling to wait for Microsoft to verify the compatibility of the latest versions of drivers, avoiding Windows Update is the only way to get hold of the most recent versions.

If you're plagued by this error message, Microsoft's primary advice is to use Windows Update to check for a compatible driver. However, it is also possible to turn the Memory integrity setting Off.

  1. Click Start followed by Settings and then open Update & Security
  2. Move to the Windows Security section and click Device security
  3. Under the Core isolation heading, click Core isolation details
  4. Flick the Memory integrity toggle to the Off position

Image credit: Lazaros Papandreou / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 10 memory integrity setting causes 'A driver can't load on this device' error

Google launches secret Easter Egg for Indian Hindu Holi Festival

Lack of understanding holds back automation

Linux kernel 5.7 to include new exFAT file-system driver

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

How telemedicine technology can help cut the threat of coronavirus [Q&A]

Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by Trump

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

371 Comments

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

32 Comments

Ubuntu Linux computer-maker System76 launches Neptune Blue, Martian Red, and Dark Matter Black Thelio colors

30 Comments

How to run Android on your iPhone right now

24 Comments

Microsoft subdomains hijacked following DNS security blunder

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.