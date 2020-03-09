Windows 10 memory integrity setting causes 'A driver can't load on this device' error

A setting within Windows 10 is blocking drivers from loading and causing issues with the associated hardware for some people.

Microsoft has acknowledged that the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security prevents the loading of some drivers. In some instances, the drivers cannot be installed, but even when installation is possible the problem can lead to issues with a range of hardware devices.

As noted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has issued advice for people who see an error message that reads: "A driver can't load on this device". The company goes on to explain that "you are receiving this message because the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security is preventing a driver from loading on your device".

The problem should only affect people who are manually installing drivers rather than using those that are available via Windows Update. For those who are unwilling to wait for Microsoft to verify the compatibility of the latest versions of drivers, avoiding Windows Update is the only way to get hold of the most recent versions.

If you're plagued by this error message, Microsoft's primary advice is to use Windows Update to check for a compatible driver. However, it is also possible to turn the Memory integrity setting Off.

Click Start followed by Settings and then open Update & Security Move to the Windows Security section and click Device security Under the Core isolation heading, click Core isolation details Flick the Memory integrity toggle to the Off position

Image credit: Lazaros Papandreou / Shutterstock