Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-eighty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced support extensions for several of its products this week including taking Windows 10 version 1809 to November 2020.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

AutoHotkey Store Edition

AutoHotkey Store Edition is an unofficial port to add support for AutoHotkey on Windows 10 in S-Mode.

It allows you to run scripts created with AutoHotkey, get updates through the store, and create executable files from AHK scripts.

Lenovo Voice

Lenovo Voice is a new voice assistant by Lenovo for Windows 10 that the company unveiled for the first time last year at Tech World 2019.

The application is listed on the Microsoft Store already but not yet available. The voice assistant offers interesting functionality that sets it apart from Cortana as it offers real-time language translation or offline video transcribing.

It does support established voice assistant features such as looking up weather information.

Windows 10 themes

