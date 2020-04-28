Fedora 32 Linux-based operating system available for download with GNOME 3.36

The Fedora operating system may be named after a hat, but I consider it more similar to an old, worn-in, pair of sneakers. It may not be the trendiest or flashiest Linux distro, but it is comfortable as hell. Sure, Manjaro and MX Linux may be what the "cool kids" are using these days, but Fedora remains the reliable Linux distribution that is always there for you -- fast, stable, and focused on open source. An old comfortable shoe.

Today, Fedora 32 becomes available for download. It comes with GNOME 3.36 which you can read more about here. If you don't like GNOME, it isn't the end of the world -- you can instead choose KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, MATE, and more. There is even a special ARM variant of Fedora 32 that will work with Raspberry Pi devices.

"Fedora 32 includes new features aimed at addressing issues facing modern developers and IT teams. Highlights include key updates to Fedora’s desktop-focused edition, Fedora 32 Workstation, and a new computational neuroscience lab image, aimed at bringing those working in science fields to open source software. Each Fedora edition is designed to address specific use cases for modern developers and IT teams with Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server providing open operating systems built to meet the needs of forward-looking developers and server projects," says The Fedora Project development team.

ALSO READ: Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS 'Focal Fossa' now available for download

The developers further say, "Fedora 32 Workstation provides new tools and features for general users as well as developers with the inclusion of GNOME 3.36 that will provide significant performance and user experience enhancements. As with all Fedora edition updates, this edition has been updated with minor bug fixes and package tweaks including updates to key programming languages and system library packages including GCC 10, Ruby 2.7 and Python 3.8."

The Fedora Project development team shares significant changes below.

The introduction of EarlyOOM on Fedora 32 Workstation that will enable users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system rather than needing to force power off in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage

Support for Fedora 32 Workstation on Arm aarch64 architecture

Enabling fstrim.timer on the Fedora 32 Workstation by default to help optimize the storage stack, offering improvements around performance and wear leveling for some devices. The fstrim command executes weekly and informs both physical and virtual storage divides of unused blocks

A prepackaged, ready-to-install Computational Neuroscience Lab image to help encourage the use of free and open source software in scientific work

Improvements in support for Arm devices, including for the NVIDIA Jetson platform and Pine64 devices and a new open-source graphics driver for Arm Mali-400 series GPUs

Ready to install Fedora 32 with GNOME? You can grab the ISO here. If you prefer a "spin" of Fedora that uses a different desktop environment, you can download those here. The ARM variant, for devices like Raspberry Pi, is here.

Photo Credit: Gnilenkov Aleksey / Shutterstock