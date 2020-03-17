Fedora 32 Beta Linux-based operating system now available with GNOME 3.36

Fedora is one of the best Linux distributions on the planet, but it doesn't always get its due. It isn't flashy or new, instead hanging its hat (pun intended) on being stable and reliable. That is why many Linux users try other distributions, only to find themselves back at home with Fedora. Fans of the GNOME in particular flock to Fedora, as the operating system is one of the best ways to experience that desktop environment.

Today, Fedora 32 Beta becomes available for testing, and it is very exciting. It comes with GNOME 3.36 -- the lastest and greatest version of the desktop environment, You can read more about GNOME 3.36 here. If you aren't a fan of GNOME, that is OK -- you can instead opt for KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, MATE, and more. There is even a special ARM variant of Fedora 32 that will work with Raspberry Pi devices.

"New in Fedora 32 Workstation Beta is EarlyOOM enabled by default. EarlyOOM enables users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage. Fedora 32 Workstation Beta also enables the fs.trim timer by default, which improves performance and wear leveling for solid state drives," says Matthew Miller, The Fedora Project.

Miller further says, "Fedora 32 Beta includes updated versions of many popular packages like Ruby, Python, and Perl. It also includes version 10 of the popular GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). We also have the customary updates to underlying infrastructure software, like the GNU C Library."

Want to download Fedora 32 Beta with GNOME -- as the developers intended? You can grab it here. If you prefer a "spin" of Fedora that uses a different desktop environment, you can download those here. The ARM variants, for devices like Raspberry Pi, are here. Before you install Fedora 32 Beta, however, please remember this is a pre-release operating system. It is very likely to contain bugs, which could lead to potential data loss. It is recommended that, before installation, you read through the known bugs here.

Photo Credit: paffy/Shutterstock